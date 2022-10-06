FieldRoutes Unveils Boundary-Pushing Features at PestWorld 2022

FieldRoutes continues to deliver advancements to drive customer growth with investments from ServiceTitan

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced today that they will demonstrate the software's latest enhancements at PestWorld 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts on October 11-14. These enhancements will benefit its customers' ability to grow their business, enable them to become more efficient, attract and retain employees and increase their overall satisfaction with the platform. These features include developments to the FieldRoutes e-commerce platform—the only fully integrated end-to-end e-commerce solution available in the industry—the inclusion of technician tipping, a new mobile app, reporting enhancements, and its new Knowledge Base. The company also plans to officially launch its invitation-only user group, the FieldRoutes™ Pathfinder Network.

FieldRoutes Logo (PRNewsfoto/FieldRoutes) (PRNewswire)

FieldRoutes will demonstrate the software's latest enhancements at PestWorld 2022

"If we've learned anything in the last few years, it's that the world is rapidly changing," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "As a technology provider, we're in a unique position to help pest control companies of all sizes make the most of emerging opportunities like e-commerce and technician tipping while continuing to develop new and easier ways to grow and scale their business. We've been busy doing exactly that this past year and we're looking forward to showcasing these exciting new features and more at PestWorld 2022."

Two noteworthy additions to the FieldRoutes e-commerce platform were released this spring—enhancements to the Buy Services Online functionality and the addition of the Affiliate Network. Last year, the company commissioned an independent study which examined the psychology of online purchase behavior as it relates to field service industries. The results of this study provided key findings that were then applied to modernize the solution and introduce the e-commerce best practices to the pest control industry. As a result, from January 20 through April 29, 2022, FieldRoutes customers using the enhanced version of Buy Services Online saw on average a 2X increase in conversion rates as compared to FieldRoutes customers using the prior version of Buy Services Online from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021.

Additionally, the solution now provides a way to re-engage with abandoned leads—those who initiated the online purchase process but decided not to complete a transaction. This gives pest control businesses a unique way to initiate sales discussions with prospective customers.

The newly released Affiliate Network drives more revenue with leads and sales from other pest control companies when the customer cannot be serviced. Both companies can profit from opportunities they otherwise wouldn't, and the consumer gets the service they're looking for without making multiple phone calls.

This winter, the new FieldRoutes Mobile™ app will release to both the App Store and Google Play and combines the functionality of its feature-packed, previously released PestRoutes Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps. The new app enables pest control technicians to effectively sell and upsell while in the field by providing an easy way to get contracts signed, schedule services, and take payments—all from one mobile app. It increases efficiencies and sales opportunities for technicians and sales personnel, eliminates the need for field staff to access multiple apps, and makes same-day service a reality.

Also releasing this winter is technician tipping, which allows satisfied customers to reward excellent service by adding a tip when making a payment or leaving a review.

This feature will provide a new way to incentivize technicians to deliver exceptional service without adding to operational expenses. It also provides a unique recruitment tool to help pest control businesses attract and retain quality employees and alleviate the impact of the ongoing labor shortage. Additionally, pest control customers will benefit from superior service and will have a way to show appreciation to technicians who go above and beyond.

FieldRoutes has also added new reporting features that include reservice, reschedule, and cancellation reasons, which provide additional clarity on customer decision-making. Enhancements to existing disbursement reports in the FieldRoutes™ Operations Suite provides additional convenience as it lets pest control providers view key payment data without having to log into the payments portal.

Additionally, the company will soon launch its new Knowledge Base that includes instant access to user guides, FAQs, training videos, product documentation and more, in a searchable index that can be accessed anytime, anywhere via smartphone, notebook or desktop computer. Like its customer support, when this new feature is released, it will be available to FieldRoutes customers at no additional cost.

PestWorld 2022 will also mark the official launch of the FieldRoutes Pathfinder Network—the company's invitation-only FieldRoutes user group. This new community will serve as a platform to showcase customer successes and provide networking opportunities between its members and the company itself and will serve as a key point of input to its upcoming product roadmap.

PestWorld attendees can visit FieldRoutes at booths #402 and #1401 during the event or visit FieldRoutes.com to learn more.

About FieldRoutes



FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FieldRoutes