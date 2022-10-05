Ribbon Brings Novel All-Cash Offer and Closing Certainty to More Communities in Arkansas, Colorado and Illinois

Guaranteed close offers homebuyers and sellers confidence in an uncertain market

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon , the homeownership company, has expanded its services into three new markets in Arkansas, Colorado and Illinois, empowering local homebuyers and sellers to face intensifying market challenges with greater certainty.

By expanding the reach of its robust homeownership solutions and best-in-class software, Ribbon will help level the playing field for everyday people in Hot Springs, Ark., Greeley, Colo. and Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

As investors buy a record share of single-family homes and mortgage rates increase, everyday buyers — especially first-time, FHA or VA homebuyers — need advocates to overcome these growing challenges. With its expansion into Hot Springs, Greeley and Champaign-Urbana, RibbonCash Offers enable buyers to bid confidently for the home of their dreams by leveraging the most powerful offer in real estate: Cash.

Through its guaranteed close, Ribbon removes home sale, financing and appraisal contingencies, giving sellers peace of mind even as pending sales fall through at a rate unseen since early 2020 .

"As we've expanded state-by-state, we've also followed where our partners and demand need Ribbon to be in existing states," said Shaival Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon.

"With new coverage in Hot Springs, Greeley and Champaign-Urbana, we're offering more home buyers and sellers certainty in an uncertain market. And we're offering their agents and lenders a guaranteed close, which means guaranteed commission - and that is everything for someone's small business right now."

By partnering rather than competing with local lenders and brokerages, Ribbon offers buyers and sellers a competitive advantage against challenging marketing conditions and a persistent investor presence. Loan officers recognize the value of streamlined solutions, enabling their businesses to grow while serving their communities.

"Expanding the CASH Advantage program, powered by Ribbon, to Greeley area homebuyers is a game changer," said Chris Larson, loan officer with leading national mortgage lender Synergy One Lending. "Ribbon's partnership supports Synergy One's ongoing mission to humanize and modernize the home lending experience. With the backing of an all-cash offer that's guaranteed to close, our buyers will have an impressive advantage even as market conditions change."

Hot Springs brokers at Crye-Leike, the third-largest independently owned real estate company in the nation, welcome the opportunity to close more guaranteed deals, more quickly, and with more assurance for buyers.

"We're looking forward to combining forces with Ribbon, leveraging its powerful tool with our strong connections in the community to help our buyers in Hot Springs win their dream homes," said Kristyn Cooley, managing broker at Crye-Leike in Hot Springs. "Eliminating key contingencies that keep sales from going through will help our homebuyers compete with investors, while making it that much easier for agents to get an accepted offer."

Ribbon operates in 17 states across the South and the Midwest. For more information about Ribbon, visit www.ribbonhome.com .

About Ribbon:

Founded in 2017 in New York and Charlotte, Ribbon is on a mission to make homeownership achievable. A tech-enabled homeownership company, Ribbon allows everyday families to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers to winning RibbonCash Offers. Ribbon empowers agents, brokerages, and lenders to create a world-class experience for homebuyers and sellers through powerful financial products and digital workflow software. Visit ribbonhome.com.

About Crye-Leike:

Crye-Leike is a full-service real estate company founded in Memphis in 1977. Today it is ranked the third largest, independently-owned real estate company in the nation and the largest real estate company serving markets in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and the Mid-South. Crye-Leike has a network of more than 3,200+ licensed sales associates, 600+ staff members and over 130+ branch and franchise offices located throughout an eight-state region of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Crye-Leike also has a franchise location in Puerto Rico.

About Synergy One Lending:

Synergy One Lending, based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 49 states plus DC. To find out why so many elite mortgage professionals are choosing Synergy One, please contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green, or visit Join Synergy One .

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia for Ribbon

ribbon@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900

