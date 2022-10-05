NEXT RUNG TECHNOLOGY ENTERS THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SWEDISH CLEAN-TECH COMPANY C-GREEN

NEXT RUNG TO COMMERCIALIZE C-GREEN'S TRANSFORMATIVE CLIMATE-SMART

OxyPower HTC™ TECHNOLOGY IN NORTH AMERICA

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Rung Technology, an engineering and consulting organization based out of Greentown Labs, today announced that it has entered into a three-year partnership with C-Green, a Swedish company with a transformative technology for sustainable handling of wet organic waste such as municipal sewage sludge.

The partnership includes Next Rung Technology managing the marketing and development of opportunities for the installation of C-Green's technology in North America.

"We look forward to continuing to develop our market potential in North America in partnership with Next Rung. Together we have established contacts with many key players and have noted a significant increase in interest in our technology," says C-Green CEO Michael Sjöberg.

"Next Rung Technology and C-Green have been collaborating in the market assessment, outreach and project development in North America since 2020. With the growing need to reduce sludge and biosolids volumes, increased landfilling costs, and increasing restrictions on land applications and landfilling, the OxyPower HTC™ technology is the right solution to solve a major pain point in the US biosolids and sludge markets," adds John Ellersick, President Next Rung Technology.

"As a significant investor in C-Green, and promoter of the company's solution for wet organic waste handling, we look forward to the company's continued expansion in North America together with Next Rung. We believe that there is a large North American market for the solution and that Next Rung is the ideal strategic partner for C-Green," according to Ingvar Erikson, Business Creation Officer at InnoEnergy Scandinavia.

Next Rung Technology provides technology development and commercialization for new sustainable technologies in industries such as water and wastewater, energy, sustainable food and alternative protein, and biochemical sectors.

C-Green is a Swedish clean-tech company with a technology that transforms wet waste into useful products in a cost efficient and climate smart way.

C-Green's OxyPower HTC™ process uses hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) to convert sludge and other wet biomass into useful products. C-Green's biorefineries provide waste handlers, industries, municipalities, agriculture, and food processors with a safe and sustainable wet waste management solution while at the same time simplifying the recovery of nitrogen and phosphorus and increasing biogas production.

C-Green's technology transforms wet waste into hydrochar, a dry, sterile, bio-based, carbon-enriched product that can be used as biofuel or as soil improvement. With C-Green's technology the sludge volume can be reduced by 75-80%.

The global production and handling of sludge is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Compared with current methods of wet waste handling, as much as 80% of greenhouse gas emissions can be avoided using C-Green's technology.

InnoEnergy is the leading innovation engine in sustainable energy, bringing the technology and skills required to accelerate the European Green Deal, with the goal of becoming the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

