Los Angeles Dianetics Foundation: Proud Partners in Central American Freedom Day Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its tradition of supporting and taking part in the cultural and civic life of the Los Angeles Central American community, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles emphasized personal freedom at this year's annual celebration of Central American Independence.

The Dianetics float at the COFECA Independence Day Parade (PRNewswire)

The Church has been partnering with COFECA, the Central American Federation, in its annual Independence Day celebrations for the past seven years. And this year, the Federation invited the Scientologists to reach out to the community with Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health and its promise of personal freedom. And for good reason.

With this year's Los Angeles County Quality of Life Index results showing a marked increase in worry and stress among Angelenos, parade organizers encouraged the Church to provide the thousands lining the parade route and attending the festival in MacArthur Park with a practical answer to improve their outlook and ability to cope.

Dianetics helps people free themselves from nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets, insecurities and psychosomatic illnesses. In short, it helps them take control of their mental health. They are then in a much better position to handle the challenges that confront them.

Those wishing to learn more about Dianetics are invited to get their own copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, and attend the weekend-long Dianetics Seminar at the Los Angeles Church of Scientology, which provides the service in English and Spanish.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

