Kichler Lighting Delivers Timeless Style with a Modern Twist in Updated Traditional Collections

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, shines on with warmth and opulence in new Updated Traditional Collections. Classic lines, unique details, and stylish touches create comfort, elegance, and an upscale feel for any space.

"Traditional is timeless – and flexible. Adding a modern spin with simple elements goes a long way in updating this lasting look," says Kichler Lighting's Creative Director Greg Martin. "These versatile collections balance the simplicity and elegant charm you expect in classic pieces with the sophisticated aesthetics of current trends."

Kichler's latest designs offer an array of fixture and finish options – incorporating neutrals and layers of light with clean lines and soft edges – to create endless styling possibilities for designers and homeowners. The new Updated Traditional Collections include eight families:

Rosalind™ – Inspired by the classic look of candles on a ring, Rosalind emulates pure grandeur. It's glamorous crystal candle sleeves and stately silhouette make this collection stand out. Nearly invisible cables allow the three-light mini chandelier, six- and ten-light chandeliers, and 12-light linear chandelier to appear suspended in mid-air, while a clean and airy design exudes pure beauty. Rosalind also extends its ageless style with a one-light sconce, as well as two-, and three-light vanity fixtures to give your bathroom the perfect glow. The collection comes in Brushed Natural Brass, Black, and Polished Nickel finishes.

Ali – The Ali collection combines classic lines and subtle details with clean shades for a truly updated look. From these small details to the stepped canopy, Ali's round four-, six-, eight- and linear ten-light chandeliers embody continuous style. This timeless line also offers a one-light sconce, two-, three-, and four-light vanity options. Available finishes include Brushed Natural Brass, Black, and Polished Nickel.

Adeena™ – Taking cues from the flicker of votive candleholders, Adeena illuminates in true elegance. As light subtly streams through its delicately perforated metal shades, its glow warms any space. The round six-, eight-, and linear eight-light chandeliers hang by stem and chain in a uniquely detailed loop-stem-loop pattern, allowing for flexibility to adjust the hanging height. Adeena offers finishes in Brushed Natural Brass with white shades, Black with black shades, and Classic Pewter with black shades.

Pallas – A refined take on the classic chandelier, Pallas is delicate with a hint of luxury. Its tall and tapered white linen shades give you ambient illumination while removing them transforms Pallas into a classic candelabra look. Enjoy customizing it to suit your space. Select from four-, six-, and eight-light round chandelier options, a two-tier 12-light chandelier, or a three-light linear look in Brushed Natural Brass, Black, or Polished Nickel finishes.

Florence – Drawing inspiration from 19th century antique candlesticks, elegantly tapered candelabra topped arms and subtle decorative details make the six-light linear chandelier and three-light mini chandelier must-haves. The simple, open design, available in Brushed Natural Brass or Polished Nickel finishes, make Florence a timeless and versatile choice.

Luella™ – Reminiscent of early twentieth century lighting, Luella perfectly balances decorative touches, a sleek metal shade, and classic details. Use as a semi flush or pendant light with the included stem to enhance any space. Luella is available in a three-light 16" wide or four-light 22" wide version with Brushed Natural Brass, Black, or Polished Nickel finishes.

Bretta – Giving a nod to classic architecture, Bretta's soft curves and striking finishes come together in blissful simplicity. Designed to blend with various decors, its metal base gracefully contrasts with its refined glass diffuser. With this one fixture, offered in two sizes and Brushed Natural Brass, Black, or Polished Nickel finishes, you'll instantly add luxe style to any room. Bretta's damp rating also makes it the perfect fixture to complement your bath or vanity space.

Serca – Simple yet strong – that's the Serca collection. Upgrading the classic drum shape, its design was influenced by crown molding from the Biltmore® house. The flush mount's sleek metal frame is subtle yet impactful. Available in two sizes, with Brushed Natural Brass, Black, or Polished Nickel finishes, Serca elevates your lighting – in style and functionality – and keeps it there.

