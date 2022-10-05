Keap Announces ikon 2022 To Help Entrepreneurs Power On

Small Business Experts Share How to Navigate Through Current Challenges and Opportunities

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced the speaker line up for ikon 2022, the company's annual conference designed to help entrepreneurs "Keap" growing their business. The conference will be held virtually, Oct. 27-28, with the first keynote speaker, Clate Mask, CEO and co-founder at Keap, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This year's event will give attendees the opportunity to learn how to optimize their business, sales and marketing goals with proven strategies from small business experts.

"This year's conference will focus on helping attendees to reenergize the skills they need to continue to make their business successful," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "ikon is a great event to learn from experts, connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and network. We are excited to be able to host an event that allows small business owners to not only continue to strengthen their business, but also strengthen their communities and the economy."

Additional keynote speakers include:

Ammon Curtis - Founder of Crankset Studio - Founder of Crankset Studio

Dr. Cheryl Wood - CEO of Global Speakers University - CEO of Global Speakers University

Lewis Howes - CEO of Greatness Media - CEO of Greatness Media

Park Howell - Founder of The Business of Story - Founder of The Business of Story

Ryan Deiss - Founder of DigitalMarketer.com - Founder of DigitalMarketer.com

Shanda Sumpter - Founder of HeartCore Business - Founder of HeartCore Business

Keap experts, product leaders, and certified partners will advise attendees how to power on through these current economic times. The purpose is to help entrepreneurs understand the potential of utilizing lifecycle automation strategies in new and strategic ways to collect leads, convert prospects into clients, and keep those clients. ikon 2022 will provide learning opportunities for marketers of all levels with day 1 focusing on vision setting and day two on taking action.

The 18 available tracks will include valuable insights including:

Keap product training

Building an ideal customer journey with automation

Inspirational keynotes

Virtual networking

To register or learn more about Ikon 2022 visit: https://hopin.com/events/ikon/registration

About Keap

Formerly Infusionsoft, Keap liberates and empowers small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap offers businesses at any stage access to the power of sales and marketing automation with its Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

