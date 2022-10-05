Allen, Distel, Schelberg, and Willey elected to membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is proud to announce the election of attorneys Christopher Allen, Craig Distel, David Schelberg, and Amy Willey to the firm's membership.

"Christopher, Craig, David, and Amy each possess great expertise in their fields of practice and provide their clients with the highest level of service and dedication. I am pleased they have been elected to join the firm's membership," said James Giszczak, Co-President of McDonald Hopkins. "They are committed to maintaining the firm's core values and continuing to build upon the success McDonald Hopkins has experienced over the past year."

Allen is based in the firm's Chicago office and is a member of the Litigation Department. Distel works in the West Palm Beach office and is a member of the Litigation Department and Construction Practice Group. Schelberg, who is based in the Detroit office, works in the Labor and Employment Practice Group. Willey works at the Cleveland office and is a member of the firm's Business Department, Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group, and is a Chair of the firm's ESG practice area.

Christopher Allen's experience working as a litigation attorney includes general commercial litigation, class action defense, appellate litigation, intellectual property litigation, consumer fraud, white collar defense, bankruptcy, restructuring, and securities. His class action defense work involving data privacy litigation, and claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, has made him well known in his practice focus.

Craig Distel is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in Construction Law. He represents developers, owners, contractors, subcontractors, and design professionals in contract negotiation, lien disputes, project management disputes, construction defect disputes, and general litigation. Distel also provides advice to large and small businesses in commercial litigation and employment matters.

David Schelberg focuses his practice on employment defense by representing employers in state, federal, and administrative matters involving claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, disability, whistleblower, employee discipline, wage and hour, medical leave, labor disputes, and unfair labor practices. David also specializes in trade secret, non-competition, and non-solicitation litigation, as well as counseling employers on a full range of employment issues.

Amy Willey represents both strategic buyers and sellers, including private companies and private equity funds in various transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, leveraged buyouts, distressed acquisitions, and investments. She also works with family and privately owned businesses on a variety of corporate matters. Willey is committed to helping her clients as they grow their companies or as clients negotiation transactions by helping entrepreneurs, entities, and business owners navigate various ESG matters.

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

