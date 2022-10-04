Max Stock Limited Reports Updated Shareholder Register

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:27 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

CAESAREA, Israel , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below updated shareholder register as of October 3, 2022

Shareholder register

As of October 3, 2022

Ordinary shares

No.

Registered shareholder

ID no.

Address

TASE security no.

Share class and par value

No. of shares (1)

Holding shares on trust

1

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Nominee Company Ltd.

Co. no. 515736817

2 Ahuzat Bait, Tel Aviv

1168558

Ordinary shares with no par value

142,450,805

No.

(1) Total treasury stock held by the Company as of October 3, 2022: 1,512,956 ordinary shares. Total issued shares for calculating both equity and voting rights: 140,937,849 ordinary shares.

Unlisted options

No.

Name

ID no.

Address

TASE security no.

No. of options

Holding shares on trust

1

Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company officers)

513901330

19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv

1171263

1,376,303

Yes


Altshuler Shaham Trusts Ltd. (for Company employees)

513901330

19A Habarzel St., Tel Aviv

1171263

1,035,220

Yes

Total

2,411,523

-

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

