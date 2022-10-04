MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA EXPANDS "HEROES SAIL FREE" PROGRAM AFTER OVERWHELMING DEMAND FROM 30,000 HEROES AND THEIR GUESTS

Cruise line adds availability for Heroes sailing free with a paying guest

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Oct. 12, Margaritaville at Sea is increasing availability for its industry-first "Heroes Sail Free" program, in partnership with GovX, by offering a free cruise on any sailing to Heroes sailing with a paying a guest. The change ensures all qualified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, nurses and educators have the chance to enjoy one free cruise to the Bahamas per year aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Also starting Oct. 12, guests can take advantage of Margaritaville at Sea's new Fall offer*, with rates as low as $109 and a $50 cabin credit.

"Within weeks of the launch, we were pleasantly surprised to see more than 30,000 Heroes and their guests rush to book their free cruise, but that filled nearly all available staterooms in the program through 2023," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "Now we're able to continue supporting our Heroes, which is more deserved than ever, by welcoming them to always sail for free when traveling with a paying guest."

According to Sheehan, there is still some availability for qualified Heroes sailing as single or double occupancy who book by Oct. 11, but inventory is going fast. "Additional Heroes-only sailings will be offered at a later date, so we encourage everyone to follow us on social media for the latest information and other offers."

Coordinated through a partnership with GovX.com, Heroes are able to verify their eligibility through GovX and book their free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

"The response to the 'Heroes Sail Free' program has been beyond our greatest expectations," said Alan Cole, CEO of GovX. "We applaud Margaritaville at Sea for expanding the program and are thrilled to continue booking these cruises through 2023 and beyond."

The cruise line's flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, along with pools, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, among other services and amenities. The ship also offers onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Margaritaville Casino and Stars on the Water Theater, home to the "Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show," written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and acclaimed producer Frank Marshall.

To book their free cruise, U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, nurses and educators must visit margaritavilleatsea.com/offers/heroessailfree/ .

Guests can visit MargaritavilleatSea.com for more information and reservations. Fans can stay up to date with ship offers, special events and more by following Margaritaville at Sea on Facebook and Instagram .

*Based on double occupancy.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a floating island vacation at sea that brings together the brand's iconic hospitality and experiences with the ability to escape and see the world. The inaugural ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features 658 cabins with nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky. Amenities include several dining venues, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and more. In addition to Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville features over 25 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, RV resorts, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products. For more information, visit MargaritavilleatSea.com.

About GovX

GovX.com is for men and women of service. A members-only online destination for military and first responders, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit GovX.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Margaritaville at Sea

rochelle@hayworthpr.com

GovX

tsoriano@victorisolutions.com

victoria@victorisolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Margaritaville at Sea