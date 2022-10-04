LatinFinance has revealed the winners of its 2022 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The announcement of this year's winners followed LatinFinance's 6th Project & Infrastructure Finance Summit. Leading project sponsors, infrastructure investors, financiers and regulators in Latin American and the Caribbean convened for a series of virtual discussions on the big themes impacting the region's project and infrastructure finance marketplace.

Winning transactions and institutions

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Latin America & Central America Panama Metro Line 3

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Andes Rumichaca-Pasto 4G Toll Road

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Brazil Smart Luz Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Caribbean EGE Haina SLB

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Mexico Mante Tula Highway

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Southern Cone & Power Financing of the Year Chacao Plus

Airport Financing of the Year Tocumen Airport

Digital Infrastructure / Telecoms Financing of the Year KKR's Telefónica Acquisition

Mining Financing of the Year Araguaia Nickel Project

Oil & Gas Financing of the Year Mubadala's Petrobras Acquisition

Port Financing of the Year Puerto Antioquia

Road Financing of the Year Autopista Rio Magdalena 2

Renewable Energy Financing of the Year GIP Patagonia / Chile Renovables

Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year Hospital de Bosa PPP

Water / Sanitation Financing of the Year Aegea Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)

Local Currency Financing of the Year GNA I Refinancing

Loan of the Year Gatún Power Financing

Bond of the Year Alfa Desarrollo's Colbún Transmission Acquisition

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Latin America & Central America Milbank

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Andes PPU

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Brazil Pinheiro Neto

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Mexico Ritch Mueller

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Southern Cone Latham & Watkins

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Latin America & Mexico; Financial Advisor of the Year Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Andes Bancolombia

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil Bradesco BBI

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Caribbean Scotiabank

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Central America Citi

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Southern Cone Santander CIB

Project Sponsor of the Year Matrix Renewables

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 35 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

