High-Speed Inspection Startup Spectrohm Announces Development Partnership with Wireless Research Center

Collaboration Accelerates Deployment of Breakthrough Security Screening Solutions

MCLEAN, Va. and WAKE FOREST, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrohm, a company building novel radio frequency (RF) inspection technology, announced today it is partnering with the Wireless Research Center of North Carolina (WRC), the leading independent, private nonprofit research center dedicated to RF research and engineering.

Founded in 2018, Spectrohm uses RF to identify threats at the speed of commerce. Spectrohm's partnership with WRC will leverage WRC's unmatched capabilities to accelerate deployment of a high-speed, fully autonomous screening system for US Government customers that will image and identify potential threats in packages and mail.

"This partnership is a gamechanger for Spectrohm," commented Leo Ludwick, Director of Engineering at Spectrohm, "WRC has helped clients deliver some of the world's most iconic wireless systems. We're excited to partner on the real-world challenges of commercialization."

WRC is providing RF engineering and testing to help drive Spectrohm's artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. "It is exciting to collaborate with Spectrohm on this visionary technology," said WRC Senior Engineer John Swartz, who leads the WRC's Government and Public Safety initiative. "We are fortunate to work together on this new imaging technique that has significant application for public safety and homeland security."

Organizations using AI increasingly rely on high-quality sensor data to automate threat detection. Spectrohm's patented RF imaging supercharges AI's ability to identify package contents like explosives, drugs, and contraband. "Using 'long' radio wavelengths gives us the RF 'color' to both see and identify threats," said Tim Cargol, Spectrohm's founder and CEO. "These colors give AI the extra data it needs to quickly and accurately identify threats."

About Spectrohm

Spectrohm is disrupting security inspection with patented next-generation radio-based technology that empowers AI to autonomously identify threats at the speed of commerce. By eliminating the need for human operators, Spectrohm will provide the most reliable, high-speed, and affordable inspection solution for applications such as mail screening, customs, and aviation security. Visit www.spectrohm.com.

About WRC

Wireless Research Center is an independent nonprofit to bridge the gap between research and commercialization and bring the next generation of products and services to market. WRC supports wireless innovation and applied research, accelerating development, simulation, testing and certification of antenna, and wireless technologies from network infrastructure to connected devices and sensors. Visit www.wrc-nc.org.

