Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Farmers® deploys its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Centers (MCCs) to Fort Myers and Port Charlotte to serve customers and offer in-person claims assistance
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® has deployed its high-tech Mobile Claims Centers (MCCs) and established relief sites in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, Fla. where customers impacted by Hurricane Ian can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.
Customers in the area who sustained damage as a result of the storm can visit one of the MCC locations below to file a claim and receive in-person assistance:
- Fort Myers: 4301 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT.
- Port Charlotte: Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. Disaster response nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief is also onsite in Port Charlotte serving hot meals to those in need.
Check Twitter.com/FarmersResponse for the latest updates on Farmers relief site locations. Impacted customers can also file claims by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
