Charlotte's Web Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Products Launching Nationwide on Gopuff

America's leading CBD products now available for instant delivery with Gopuff

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," "CW" or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract CBD products, today announced a national distribution partnership with Gopuff , the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs. Charlotte's Web offerings first launched on Gopuff this summer in select markets, including Arizona, Illinois, California and New York and will continue to expand nationwide throughout 2022 and 2023.

Charlotte's Web (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) - The World's Most Trusted Hemp CBD Extract (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Charlotte's Web's leading CBD gummy line, CBD oil tinctures in various concentrations, topical CBD creams and balms, as well as CBD products for pets, are among the first hemp products available on the Gopuff platform.

"In the United States, consumer access to hemp wellness is still in its infancy," said Jacques Tortoroli, Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to make CBD broadly available, accessible – and convenient. With Gopuff, we are making access more convenient than ever with instant delivery for our consumers. So whether it's a sudden need for Charlotte's Web sleep, stress or recovery gummies, soothing CBD oils or topicals, or even calming pet chews for an overly excited canine, Gopuff can help us answer the call - in minutes. For Charlotte's Web, this is yet another example of our commitment to expand our customer portfolio as the market leader and penetrate new industry verticals."

Over the past 24 months, e-commerce in the North American grocery industry has continued to mature and scale. The pandemic served as an accelerator for grocery e-commerce, with much of the sector experiencing the equivalent of more than five years of growth in just five months.

With more than 500 locations, Gopuff delivers over 4,000 products - cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks and more - to customers in about 30 minutes.

Visit www.gopuff.com to order Charlotte's Web products for delivery in minutes.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery) , CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as CBD pet products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com . Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Products Launching Nationwide on Gopuff (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.