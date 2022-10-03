Winners of the Second Annual Andersen Windows Bright Ideas Design Awards, Presented by Dwell Magazine Announced

BAYPORT, Minn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Dwell magazine, Andersen Windows, manufacturer of America's most loved window and door brand*, announced the winners of its second annual Bright Ideas Design Awards – recognizing outstanding architectural projects with an emphasis on windows and daylighting.

"In this year's entries, we saw remarkable examples of creative design as it relates to windows and doors. As a panel we were inspired by well-executed designs working to bring the views of the outdoors in while increasing occupancy well-being through natural light and ventilation," said Brandon Berg, vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen Corporation, and member of the Bright Ideas Design Awards judging panel.

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders, including Berg, and William Hanley, Editor in Chief of Dwell, along with Jonathan Feldman of Feldman Architecture, Max Kuo, partner at AllThatIsSolid and lecturer at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design, Delia Kenza of DeliaKenza Interiors and Frederick Tang, of Frederick Tang Architecture, the 2022 awards recognize new, completed residential work submitted in two categories: Single and Multifamily, with a winner and runner-up selected in each category. Winners will also be featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Dwell.

Single-Family Home Winner: "Phoenix Rising" by TGMA Inc.

Designed in collaboration with builder Spadi Custom Homes and designer, iD3, the Lake Tahoe A-Frame dubbed, "Phoenix Rising" was built in response to a dramatic fire that burnt the owner's original 'old-Tahoe' cottage to the ground. The new home was designed in tribute to the nostalgic rich architectural legacy of Tahoe, and life's unexpected tragedies. Thoughtfully designed with half a dozen carefully placed dormers bursting with Andersen's E-Series specialty shaped and 100 Series windows, the architect dedicated approximately 70 percent of the two vertical end walls to fenestration, inviting daylight to dance through every room of the house.

"Through a few thoughtful and well-executed moves, this project manages to completely transform a mundane utilitarian A-Frame into an elegant and exciting modern retreat, which is both practical and fun," said Jonathan Feldman, founder and CEO of Feldman Architecture and member of the judging panel. "At the heart of the transformation, a series of carefully crafted manipulations re-think the windows and doors. Creative dormers and bump-outs on side sloped roofs allow for the back facades to become beautiful, glassy canvases."

Multi-Family Home Winner: "Polk Bungalow" by Stance Architecture

The design of the Polk Bungalows addresses both the need for architecture representing the rich history of Phoenix, while solving for population density. The eclectic neighborhood was built with natural light and communal spaces in mind while keeping modern design at the forefront of planning. With sustainability top of mind, the architect utilized high performance, thermally broken glazing systems with deep punch openings, curtains and black out roller shades, to allow for an abundance of natural light and city views, while largely mitigating the impact of the solar exposure.

"The Polk Bungalows invigorate the historic fabric of downtown Phoenix with an assertive, forward-thinking design," said Fred Tang, founder and principal of Frederick Tang Architecture and member of the judging panel. "The preservation of the 1930s bungalow smartly contrasts with the elegantly detailed white stucco forms. The playful composition between the glass voids and the heavier massing brings energy to the block. Expansive ground level openings welcome natural light and blend the indoors with the surrounding picturesque landscape."

Runners Up:

Single Family: "The Descendant House" by Matt Fajkus Architecture

Multifamily: "Block 106" by Minarik Architecture

See more about these winning Bright Ideas projects and more on Dwell.com and explore last year's winners on the 2021 awards page.

