Mussel Polymers, Inc. announces breakthrough in the treatment of sensitive teeth

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mussel Polymers, Inc. has demonstrated that its proprietary Poly(Catechol-Styrene) molecule induces the mineralization of dentin (a layer of tooth material), specifically causing the deposition of Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP). The deposition of ACP on dentin is expected to help alleviate the pain of 'dentin hypersensitivity.' The patented MPI tooth sensitivity treatment is expected to be longer-lasting than currently used non-surgical treatments.

Researchers estimate that dentin sensitivity affects up to 30% of adults worldwide. Currently there is no long-term, non-surgical cure. Dentin sensitivity is caused by the exposure of dentinal tubules, either by gum recession or loss of the outer layers of the teeth (enamel and cementum). When dentin tubules are exposed, changes in temperature - or even light pressure– triggers a pain response from nerve cells within the tooth. Current treatments range from daily use of desensitizing toothpastes to surgery. Mussel Polymers' new approach using Poly(Catechol-Styrene) is expected to provide longer-lasting pain relief than current treatments.

George Boyajian, CEO of Mussel Polymers, Inc said "Curing tooth sensitivity has been a challenge for the dental industry. We are excited that by using MPI's non-toxic Poly(Catechol-Styrene) we have the potential to provide an affordable safe treatment affecting roughly 50 million Americans."

Eric Anderson, Chief Science Officer of Mussel Polymers said, "MPI's materials represent a leap forward for dentistry, not only with a potential effective treatment for tooth sensitivity but by also providing superior wet-bonding dental adhesives."

The company is conducting additional experiments with this system and is engaging with leading dental companies to bring this solution to market.

To learn more about Mussel Polymers, Inc., please visit musselpolymers.com , or email letsbond@musselpolymers.com

ABOUT MUSSEL POLYMERS, INC.

MPI is a specialty materials company developing Poly(Catechol-Styrene) (PCS), a proprietary synthetic polymer, into a range of adhesives, functional coatings, medical and dental devices. It is producing the world's first effective adhesives for wet, high moisture, and low-energy surfaces. It is currently developing adhesives for coral reef restoration, defense applications and dentistry. The company licensed its initial compound from Purdue University where it was invented with the support of the Office of Naval Research.

MPI is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

