Iris Powered by Generali Lends Support for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Iris® has been a proud supporter of Cybersecurity Awareness Month for six years, helping to promote awareness about critical cybersecurity threats and digital privacy best practices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection program, today proudly announced its support of the annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM) during October, partnering with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and other organizations across a variety of industries. This month-long effort aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and promote ongoing education for consumers – with free educational resources and preventative device screening services provided by Iris.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, Iris will offer consumers free access to their exclusive PC/Mac Health Check cyber protection service. Over the course of October, consumers will be able to visit a special landing page and sign up for appointments with an Iris Cyber Risk Specialist to run a complete optimization of their PC or Mac to help ensure it is performing at maximum capacity.

"The importance of protecting your personal data online has only increased in 2022, with $52 billion in losses recorded across 42 million U.S. consumers according to the latest Javelin Strategy & Research Identity Fraud survey," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris. "A number of large consumer brands are seeing massive data breaches that potentially could have been avoided, which shows why cybersecurity awareness and education should be a top priority for everyone. The entire Iris team and NCA share this commitment which is why Iris continues to provide best-in-class protection against identity fraud."

Iris will also release multiple pieces of content during the month, including weekly blog posts geared toward promoting ongoing identity protection education, and will participate in events centered around cyber protection best practices. The event schedule is listed below:

Iris will showcase additional cybersecurity content online through a special interactive landing page on their website: It's Easy to Protect Your Identity and Stay Safe Online. CAM content will be posted on social media under the hashtags #BeCyberSmart and #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

