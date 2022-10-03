Eurofins Viracor launches Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) inSIGHT™ to Evaluate T Cell Mediated Immunity to Epstein-Barr Virus

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leader in infectious disease and immunology testing, launches EBV inSIGHT™, a functional T Cell test to measure CD4 and CD8 Epstein-Barr virus-specific T cell immune response. The test joins the innovative inSIGHT diagnostic portfolio of virus-specific cell mediated immunity tests offered by Viracor.

EBV is a common risk factor for post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorders (PTLD) in patients following solid organ transplant (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). PTLD can arise due to immunosuppression and the loss of T cells that typically control EBV reactivation.

The test targets EBV cell lysate, BZLF1 (lytic phase), and EBNA3 (latent phase) antigens; reporting Interferon-γ (IFN-gamma), as well as polyfunctional CD4 and CD8 T cells. The presence of virus specific polyfunctional T cells has been found to be an indicator of highly functional T cell response. Research has shown patients with PTLD have shown impaired function and a low proportion of polyfunctional T Cells.1 Additionally, in the case of EBV induced PTLD, research has also found that highly functional EBV Specific CD8 T Cells are required to control an infection.2

Quantitative EBV DNA PCR can also be used to monitor the course of the disease, aid in the early diagnosis of PTLD, and monitor response to treatment.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/test-menu/33217-ebv-insight-t-cell-immunity/



