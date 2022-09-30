The Global Methane Initiative and Climate and Clean Air Coalition Tour Maryland Bioenergy Center - Jessup to Discuss the Methane Reduction Impact of Enclosed Anaerobic Digestion

JESSUP, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco and its Italian subsidiary, BTS Biogas, hosted a group of policymakers, industry leaders, technical experts, and researchers from around the world at its state-of-the-art facility in Jessup, MD to view the largest enclosed food waste recycling anaerobic digester in the United States. Touring the international group from the EPA, Global Methane Initiative and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition was a unique opportunity to see first-hand the advanced capabilities of community-scale anaerobic digestion to reduce methane and other climate pollutants and to create renewable energy.

Bioenergy Devco hosts methane reduction experts from the EPA and the Global Methane Initiative at the Maryland Bioenergy Center – Jessup (PRNewswire)

The Maryland Bioenergy Center – Jessup processes 110,000 tons of food waste annually, helping to decarbonize organic waste streams in the greater Baltimore and Washington regions. Anaerobic digestion is a biological process that naturally transforms food waste, such as fats, oils, food processing waste, proteins, and fresh-cut produce, into renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil products. Unlike most anaerobic digestion facilities in the United States, Bioenergy Devco operates enclosed food waste co-digestion facilities, allowing for multiple waste streams to coexist in the anaerobic digestion process while maximizing energy yield. This technology provides a non-fossil fuel source of energy to power our communities while reducing CO 2 and methane emissions.

"We are thrilled to have hosted such an esteemed group of global experts across the broader sustainable energy and food waste industries and to demonstrate the significant environmental benefits of converting organic waste streams into environmentally friendly byproducts in our Jessup facility," said Shawn Kreloff, Founder and CEO of Bioenergy Devco.­ "The Anaerobic digestion technology we employ is a completely natural process that helps keep our air, water, and soil cleaner while simultaneously returning nutrients to the soil and providing renewable energy. There has been a considerable amount of growth and momentum behind anaerobic digestion driven in part by enhanced focus by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, as well as new state and federal level waste diversion and methane reduction legislation. We will continue to work towards our mission of driving environmentally sustainable recycling of food and other organic waste."

The participants visited the Maryland Bioenergy Center – Jessup as part of their Global Methane, Climate and Clean Air Forum, a joint event sponsored by the Global Methane Initiative and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco's anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. www.bioenergydevco.com .

Bioenergy Devco CEO Shawn Kreloff describes the methane reduction capability of enclosed anaerobic digestion (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco