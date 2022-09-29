WuXi Biologics Topped Off the Steel on its Commercial Biomanufacturing Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), held a topping-off ceremony, in partnership with the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC), to mark the completion of the steel frame for WuXi Biologics' newest commercial biomanufacturing facility. Located in The Reactory, Worcester's biomanufacturing park developed by WBDC, the 189,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility is set for completion in 2024 and is expected to create 250 new jobs in the coming years. Attendees and honorary guests signed the beam that was used to top off the facility at the conclusion of the event.

Numerous state and local officials attended and provided remarks at the event, including Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester City Councilor Candy Meri-Carlson, Acting City Manager Eric Batista, and President of the Worcester Business Development Corporation, Craig Blais.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Polito remarked, "For Worcester to believe in WuXi Biologics, and then for WuXi Biologics to believe in Worcester, was really the connection in the partnership that formed."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, highlighted, "As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a strong contributor to Worcester's local community, WuXi Biologics' investment in this new manufacturing facility will enhance the sustainable growth and success of the Worcester biotech ecosystem and enable the global biologics industry with a more robust supply chain."

Dr. Weichang Zhou, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of WuXi Biologics, noted, "WuXi Biologics is honored to be a part of Worcester's community and to help usher in the next generation of innovative manufacturing to the city."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com .

