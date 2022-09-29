Bryant launches Graduate Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Healthcare Informatics, and Taxation

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant University announces the launch of four new graduate programs to empower students and working professionals with the knowledge, skills, and advanced credentials to succeed in the global, data-driven digital economy. New STEM-designated in-person Master's degree programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, and Healthcare Informatics are enrolling for Fall of 2023. The Master's in Taxation will be delivered online and is also slated for next fall.

Through Bryant's marketplace-driven approach and signature real-world experiential education, the new programs answer the call for educated and skilled professionals to perform in key roles in top industries where skilled data scientists and analysts are in high demand, including health sciences, financial services, accounting, digital marketing, cyber security, manufacturing, and energy.

Developing new graduate academic programs aligned to evolving workforce demand is a key part of Bryant University's Vision 2030 Strategic Plan.

"Through Vision 2030, we are forging a new era of growth and academic innovation at Bryant University," says Bryant University President and respected economist Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "The value and return on investment on our innovative, highly ranked academic programs is attracting increasing attention of students, families, alumni, media, and corporate partners around the world."

The return on investment on a Bryant education is in the top 1% nationally, according to a recent survey by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

"Advances in technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are increasingly integral parts of life and business today. There is an urgent need for leaders and analysts who can see connections and innovate to develop smart, effective strategies that solve problems," says Provost and Chief Executive Officer Rupendra Paliwal Ph.D. "These new graduate programs build on our historic strengths to prepare our students to be leaders, disruptors, and valuable contributors anywhere in the world."

The Master of Science in Business Analytics prepares future business leaders to use advanced analytics to support organizational goals and strategies and use analytics to tell compelling stories that impact business strategy. Working with state-of-the-art business analytics tools and techniques, students learn the whole process of data analytics lifecycle from business understanding, data preparation, data exploration, model building, and data visualization and communication.

Building on the strengths of Bryant University in business and undergraduate data science programs, MSDS program is applied with a foundation in business and helps train the next generation of data scientists to work in various fields. The program's core courses include data ethics, statistics, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, large-scale data analytics and more.

Healthcare Informatics is an interdisciplinary field of study in the healthcare industry that uses information technology to organize and analyze health data and records to improve healthcare outcomes. Bryant's program provides a holistic understanding of the healthcare system and emphasizes the need for collaboration to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Graduates of the program are equipped with knowledge of the healthcare industry and technology solutions and the technical skills needed to effectively analyze complex health data, manage evolving health information systems and support the increased utilization of electronic health records.

Bryant's Master of Science in Taxation, offered online, will prepare graduates to enhance or launch their professional careers in accounting with a focus on taxation. The MST program will incorporate data analytics and visualization with machine learning technology to ensure that graduates are well-equipped to best serve their organizations and clients. Graduates will be prepared to advise on retirement and compensation plans as well as navigate estate planning.

