Particle Expands Portfolio to Revolutionize Speed-to-Market for Cellular IoT Products

The comprehensive family of solutions creates one platform to take the next disruptor from

prototype to production quickly and reliably.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle , the integrated IoT Platform-as-a-Service, has announced the launch of its new B Series hardware solutions to help companies move from prototype to production as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. The expansion follows the launch of Particle's Supply Secure hardware portfolio, a new proactive program that updates and replaces legacy hardware with assured inventory that supply chain teams can confidently deliver to enterprise customers. Particle's B Series family of devices provides product teams with everything they need to get started and deploy at scale, allowing engineers and developers to instead focus on innovative, customer-facing, value-add product development under one IoT Platform-as-a-Service.

Particle logo (PRNewswire)

The path to custom cellular IoT is riddled with complexities that must account for carrier relationships, hardware certifications, connectivity diagnostics, connectivity management services, device-to-network integration and more. Particle's B Series provides easy-to-deploy-and-configure cellular solutions — including the Boron developer board and B SoM — to not only overcome these product development hurdles but also simplify the otherwise complex IoT journey faced when bringing products from exploration to scale. Now, businesses can bring cellular connected products to market as quickly as possible on a single platform with all the necessary tools, resources, and software they need available out-of-the-box.

"Ready-to-connect hardware solutions over the past decade have presented an either/or equation: they're either easy-to-use and cheap development kits with software tools and resources designed only for non-scalable hobbyist projects, or they're heavy-duty modules and gateways that lack the support to explore IoT and develop proofs-of-concept,' said Adam Warmington, Sr. Product Manager of Devices . "Particle's B Series hardware solutions give product managers, engineers or developers everything they need to evolve with their company's IoT journey."

"The Particle B Series devices worked perfectly with our smaller infrastructure because it was a low-power-consuming device and could better serve our unique power constraints, enabling us to meet the price point our customers needed to deploy at scale," said Stephen Conley, President and CEO at Scientific Aviation. "The Particle edge-to-cloud platform took care of all the IoT infrastructure for us, allowing us to focus on the thing that matters the most: our products. Now, Scientific Aviation has scaled to monitor and manage our systems worldwide from a simple and easy-to-use interface."

Pre-orders for B Series components are currently open and shipping is estimated to begin in

mid-October 2022.

For more information on Particle and its integrated IoT platform-as-a-service solutions, please

visit www.particle.io .

About Particle

Particle provides an integrated IoT Platform-as-a-Service that helps businesses connect, manage, and deploy software applications to connected devices, from edge to cloud and back. Particle powers IoT products from hundreds of businesses — from fast-growing start-ups to Fortune 100 companies — and is used by more than 240,000 developers for IoT product development. Our expertise goes beyond world-class technology, enabling next-generation business intelligence, insights, and expert customer support to make sure IoT projects succeed — so you can build the business of tomorrow, today.

For more information visit www.particle.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Particle