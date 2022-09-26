Union Square Advisors Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Unveils new logo and website reflecting the firm's growth and expansion

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors, a leading technology-focused investment bank, celebrates the firm's 15th anniversary following a record-breaking year of transactions, revenue growth, services expansion and increase in headcount.

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that offers strategic mergers & acquisitions advice and execution, agented private capital financing and debt capital markets advisory services. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2007 by investment banking veterans Carter McClelland and Ted Smith, Union Square Advisors works with leading public and private technology companies, as well as private equity, credit and venture capital firms that invest across the technology landscape. To address all client needs and diversify the firm's expertise, Union Square Advisors has grown its employee base, including the recent hire of Managing Director Erich Fritz, who covers the AIoT and Industrial Technology verticals.

The firm has acted as an M&A and capital markets advisor to a wide variety of clients that span the technology sector, including those in the enterprise software + SaaS, AI, IoT, cybersecurity and Healthcare IT spaces. Since inception, the team has advised on more than 160 transactions, exceeding $115 billion in total value. Some of the firm's recent transactions include the Mondee/ITHAX SPAC, NeoPhotonics' sale to Lumentum, Fastly's acquisition of Glitch, Eversight's sale to Instacart and Aspiration's equity capital raise from Oaktree and Steve Ballmer.

"Since day one, our team has been deeply committed to delivering the highest quality of service to our clients, and to advising them across their most important and complex transactions," said Carter McClelland, Chairman and Co-Founder of Union Square Advisors. "I am so proud of the perseverance and dedication we've demonstrated to the technology sector and clients we serve, and how our firm has flourished and grown over the past fifteen years."

To address client demand and changing market dynamics, Union Square Advisors expanded its Capital Markets advisory business in 2019, which specializes in providing financing solutions to private equity and corporate clients, including debt and equity capital raising, private placements, capital structure optimization and special situations. The firm hired 30-year industry veteran Michael Meyer to lead the Capital Markets business, which has advised on over 30 financings totaling $6.8B in financing value.

Under Meyer's leadership, the Capital Markets business has become Union Square Advisors' fastest-growing service offering, and the team has expanded significantly. In the last two years, the firm has made several senior-level capital markets hires, including Managing Director Michael Moore and Vice President Jono Peters.

In recognition of the firm's evolution, growth trajectory, and acknowledgment of its 15th anniversary, Union Square Advisors today unveiled a brand refresh of its logo and website. From a design perspective, the new logo with the layered three-dimensional squares is intended to reflect the three businesses that form Union Square Advisors' advisory services: Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets and Merchant Banking.

"Our refreshed brand and new website are reflective of not just where we've been, but where we're going – they are a testament not only to our commitment to our clients and diversified offerings, but also to our people and our culture," said Jennifer Hallahan, Chief Marketing Officer at Union Square Advisors.

"Looking back on the last fifteen years, we have made tremendous progress by relentlessly leveraging our decades of experience and leadership in the technology industry, to help our clients achieve superior results, all while navigating dynamic markets and unprecedented times," said Ted Smith, President, Co-Founder & Partner at Union Square Advisors. "And we are just getting started!"

About Union Square Advisors

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that offers strategic mergers & acquisitions advice and execution, agented private capital financing and debt capital markets advisory services. Founded in 2007, with offices in San Francisco and New York, Union Square Advisors works with leading public and private technology companies, private equity, venture capital and family offices. Our expertise spans many aspects of the technology landscape, including Enterprise Software and Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare IT, Internet+Digital Media, eCommerce, Consumer Software, AIoT & Industrial Technology and other key segments. Since inception, Union Square Advisors has advised on more than 160 strategic transactions, valued in excess of $115B. For more information, please visit http://www.usadvisors.com.

