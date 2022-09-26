Alpha Motor Corporation Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has announced appointment of Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, Oded Tal and Noah Goldstein to its advisory board, strengthening the company's position as a prominent and influential brand of electric vehicles.

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen brings 10 years of commercial experience of scaling Tesla in the Nordics, EMEA and Japan. Mr. Bardenfleth-Hansen introduced Tesla into the Norwegian market and reinforced the sales structure throughout northern Europe. Based on his extensive experience regarding electrification of transportation, Mr. Bardenfleth-Hansen was attracted to Alpha Motor Corporation because he sees the company providing the soul to the greater ecosystem, which was previously missing. Besides being CEO of Norwegian charge point manufacturer Zaptec, Mr. Bardenfleth-Hansen is Chairman, Board Member and Advisor of e-mobility game changers, including CAKE, Viggo Ridehailing, Evyon, Monta, and formerly Volta Trucks."

"Alpha Motors is a bright star in an otherwise uniform sea of EV start-ups. They dare bring back the very essence and soul of vehicle design, something that, in my humble opinion, has been lost for decades. I am proud and excited to be part of this journey," said Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen.

Oded Tal Co-founded the MAX Group in 1999 and is serving as the company's C.E.O. since then. Under Mr. Tal's leadership MAX grew to the leading operations engineering provider to the semiconductors and related industries, with an international footprint and workforce. While at MAX Mr. Tal held numerous executive roles for clients supporting M&A and crisis transition management. Before joining MAX Mr. Tal held various positions in the semiconductors and automotive industry, in the USA and Israel. After serving in the Israeli air force teaching piston engine maintenance, Mr. Tal started his career at Computest Automotive Test Equipment as part of development and operations management. Mr. Tal served on the CS Mantech technical committee and board of directors, as well as on other commercial and NGO entities. Mr. Tal is currently conducting research for a PhD. in Industrial engineering at Louisiana State University focusing on hidden losses in automated manufacturing. Mr. Tal holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering with focus on manufacturing from the University of New Haven, and a Master's in Engineering Management from The Ohio State University. Pursuit of smart team players who are open to being empowered to succeed led Mr. Tal to Alpha Motor Corporation.

"If we are to get drivers to move to electric vehicles, mandates and incentives are not enough. We need to design and build cars they want to drive. As an avid car guy, when I look at the cars the Alpha team designed, I want to buy every single one of them, and I want to drive them. With the right design, change is a good thing!" said Oded Tal.

Noah Goldstein is a renowned Grammy Award winning producer, composer, recording engineer, and mixer. Mr. Goldstein served as a producer, A&R representative, and engineer for Kanye West and his label G.O.O.D. Music between 2010 and 2018, during which he collaborated on award-winning projects including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo (Kanye West), Watch The Throne (Kanye West & Jay-Z), Blonde & Endless (Frank Ocean), Hopelessness (Anohni), Daytona (Pusha-T), Rodeo (Travis Scott), and More Life (Drake). Mr. Goldstein served as the SVP of A&R for Columbia Records, and produced and composed records for Rosalía and FKA Twigs. He is currently the Founder & CEO of Ark Productions, INC. and Ark Publishing, INC.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with the beyond stellar team at Alpha Motor Corporation to help usher in the future of automotive technologies, and contribute to a company whose ethos is one of progressive thought, collective creativity, and positive advancement for the world. It is truly my pleasure to bring the experiences I've gained in music to this revolutionary company," said Noah Goldstein.

"The recent addition of passionate and skilled leaders along with their impressive track record of business growth will further inspire Alpha Motor Corporation to execute its business strategy and accomplish significant milestones. Alpha Motor Corporation is determined to build cars with purposeful designs that achieve revolutionary EV transformation," said Jada Lee, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of the Board at Alpha Motor Corporation.

