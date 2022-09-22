Susan G. Komen® and Sugarbear Vitamin Care Pair Up Against Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen Gets a Boost from Sugarbear Vitamin Care's Sweet Vitamins for a Good Cause Campaign

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®- can "bear-ly" contain its gratitude for the support of Sugarbear Vitamin Care, a Fort Lauderdale-based beauty and wellness brand, that has partnered with the world's leading breast cancer organization and will raise a minimum donation of $250,000 in support of Komen's research and patient support services.

Starting in September, Sugarbear Vitamin Care (Sugarbear) will be selling a special edition, "Sweet Vitamins for a Good Cause." vitamin kit and 13 percent of the retail sales for each kit sold benefits Komen.

"As a beauty and wellness brand, Sugarbear understands the importance of health and wellness. They believe in our work to advance breast cancer research, improve the lives of breast cancer patients through our patient support services, advance health equity, remove barriers to high-quality breast cancer care, and make lasting systemic changes," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate and Foundations at Komen.

"One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and the need for help is greater than ever," said Rosales. "Sugarbear is committed to providing all women the care they deserve and investing in research searching for the cures."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., accounting for 31 percent of newly diagnosed cancers. About every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S.

"The health of our communities is vital and this belief is the core of Komen and is supported by Sugarbear," said Rosales.

For more information about Sugarbear's Care for Your Pair kit, go to Komen's Live Pink website, which highlights products from Susan G. Komen's corporate partners that support the fight against breast cancer at livepink.org.

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About Sugarbear Vitamin Care

Sugarbear was founded in 2015 and was immediately successful with the introduction of the world's first plant-based hair vitamin gummy bear™, which has been the #1 selling vegan hair gummy vitamin on Amazon since its launch in early 2016. Sugarbear has since expanded into Multivitamins, ProCollagen, Sleep Deep Vitamins and a Lash Care Serum specializing in vegan and premium complex formulations that work. Sugarbear products are sold globally and can be found online on SugarbearVitaminCare.com and Amazon.com, as well as in retail stores through partners such as Ulta, Bed Bath and Beyond, Von Mauer and Target.

