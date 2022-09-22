STEPN Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, New User Growth and Other Milestones

STEPN has acquired over 4.72 million total registered users

STEPN's decentralized exchange, DOOAR, is the #1 Solana DEX in daily active users since its June launch

Launched the SMAC anti-cheating system to combat bad actors in the STEPN ecosystem

STEPN launched collaboration with Giving Block to encourage charitable donation

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEPN ("the Company"), a Web3 lifestyle app that leverages tokenized incentives based on blockchain networks to encourage people to be active outdoors, today celebrates its first anniversary amongst community members. Over the past year, the Company raised $5 million from investors, expanded to over 4.72 million users worldwide in over 200 countries and entered into numerous partnerships.

Yawn Rong, Co-Founder of STEPN, commented on the news, "STEPN has experienced impressive growth since our launch in 2021. By integrating new blockchains onto the platform, dropping new NFT collections, and adding new industry-leading features, we are continuing to revolutionize the move and earn space. Our team is dedicated to delivering the best features in a transparent manner, while also keeping our platform secure. We are in constant communication with our community and are excited to continue working with them to grow STEPN and bring crypto to an expanding audience."

Over the past year, STEPN has released several exciting features and enhancements to the platform that delivered more value to the user base. Highlights from the past year include:

April 2022 - STEPN unveils its carbon neutrality plans and began monthly commitment to pay for carbon removal.

April 2022 - STEPN collaborated with ASICS to launch an NFT sneaker collection on the Binance Chain (BNB)

June 2022 - STEPN launches its decentralized exchange, DOOAR, which became the top Solana DEX in daily active users immediately after its launch.

June 2022 - STEPN launched SMAC anti-cheating system to detect users manipulating the STEPN mechanics to their advantage

August 2022 - STEPN partnered with Atletico Madrid and WhaleFin to launch NFT sneaker collection

September 2022 - Launched the STEPNEMBER celebration campaign, empowering the STEPN community to share their STEPN success stories and earn exclusive prizes

September 2022 - Launched collaboration with Giving Block, allowing people to donate $GMT. All GMT donations will be matched by the Giving Block Index Impact Fund.

Jerry Huang, STEPN Co-Founder, concluded, "Crypto's presence on the global stage has expanded exponentially since its inception, and new use cases for the asset class are continuing to present themselves. STEPN is continuing to bridge the world between web2 and web3 and by bringing crypto and NFTs to a wider audience we are able to do just that. Our platform enables users to experience the world of crypto in a simplistic and straightforward manner, while allowing them to earn rewards for simply moving. STEPN is dedicated to driving innovation in the web3 space, and we are poised to improve upon our existing offerings while also deploying new features in the coming months."

Company highlights

Integrated three different blockchains into the STEPN platform - Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Ethereum

Daily active users hit an all-time high of 1 million on June 2nd

Users walked, jogged and ran a total of 108,017,738 km

About STEPN

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move-to-earn concept. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn in-game currency, which can either be used in-game or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change, and connect the public to Web3, all while simultaneously hinging on its Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user-generated Web3 content.

