Leading Climate Careers Platform Terra.do Announces Fall Slate of Climate Career Fairs and Expert Lectures

STANFORD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra.do, a global climate career platform with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030, will host a series of online climate job fairs and guest lectures by climate experts during the months of September and October.

In partnership with more than 80 leading climate tech startups, Terra.do will bring together hiring managers and several thousand talented professionals seeking employment in climate - all in the live, three hour virtual job fair format that the company has become known for.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of interest among both job seekers and hiring managers to connect the dots between opportunities to work in climate and those with the skills and interest needed to fill the gaps," said Anshuman Bapna, co-founder and CEO of Terra.do.

The job fairs are set up to provide job seekers with insider access to hiring managers who are actively seeking to fill roles. Candidates can shortlist companies ahead of the event and communicate directly with hiring managers both during and after the event to answer questions and share resumes.

A list of upcoming job fairs:

Sept 14 : From Carbon Capture to Climate Finance

Sept 28 : Careers in Clean Energy and Green Tech

Sept 29 : UK Climate Job Fair (part of the Great Big Green Week)

Oct 12 : Climate Tech Job Fair

Oct 13 : Terra.do + Climate Capital

Oct 25 : European Climate Job Fair

Oct 27 : Software Jobs in Climate

Those interested in the job fairs are encouraged to download the Terra.do app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Additional information about the job fairs can be found online at terra.do/climate-jobs.

In addition to Terra.do's upcoming climate job fairs, the company will host a series of online guest lectures featuring climate experts from several disciplines. Details can be found on the Terra.do app and website. Upcoming talks include:

Sept 13 : What is Climate Science Telling Us?

Sept 26 : Decarbonising the Transport Sector

Sept 30 : Founding Clairco: A Clean Air Company

Oct 14 : Helping Change How Power is Made, Building the U.S.' Largest Voluntary Green Power Program

Terra.do's leading climate career and education platform is home to a community of thousands professionals, with hundreds finding jobs in climate through the company's job fairs and thousands more graduating from Terra.do's cohort-based learning programs.

As part of the company's mission to educate a wide range of professionals about climate change, Terra.do offers a scholarship program for journalists to attend their flagship Climate Change: Learning for Action program. The 12-week intensive is a deep-dive into the entire landscape of climate change and the solutions being worked on to address it. For more information and to apply for the journalist scholarship, visit terra.do/journalist.

About Terra.do

Terra.do is a global climate career platform founded in 2020 by Anshuman Bapna, Dr. Kamal Kapadia, and Mayank Jain with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030. The platform brings together a wide-ranging community of professionals from critical climate industries such as energy, mobility, and regenerative agriculture and top experts in areas such as policy, science, and finance. Its immersive, cohort-based climate learning programs boast several thousand graduates from 25+ countries. Through Terra.do's job fairs, talent drops to employers, and rich network, its members have found roles in hundreds of leading climate tech companies and Fortune 100 sustainability teams and founded dozens of climate startups. For more information, visit www.terra.do.

View original content:

SOURCE Terra.do