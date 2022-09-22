Google Cloud and Travelers to Create Connected Data Ecosystem to Enhance the Commercial Insurance Underwriting Process

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced they are working together to create a cloud-based data ecosystem that will quickly synthesize vast amounts of information, helping Travelers' underwriters more efficiently evaluate risks for large and middle market businesses.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

The data ecosystem, built on Google Cloud, will securely integrate millions of structured and unstructured data points from multiple sources – internal and external – and leverage artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to give underwriters a clearer picture of a prospective account's risk profile. This will accelerate the quoting process for agents and customers.

"Insurance companies are rich with proprietary data, but there's an abundance of new and developing third-party data that's becoming increasingly valuable to underwriters," said Henna Karna, managing director, Global Insurance, Reinsurance & Risk Management Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. "Our ultimate goal is to empower the insurance industry with cloud-based capabilities that connect those dots and provide a complete view of risk. Travelers is an industry leader known for underwriting excellence and innovation, and together, we're working to further scale its advanced analytics and unlock additional data-driven insights."

Early pilot results from the Google Cloud and Travelers partnership have demonstrated that by leveraging Google Cloud's data and analytics tools, the time to complete an underwriting file for a commercial insurance quote for a large or middle market business can be reduced from an industry standard of weeks to potentially just minutes, substantially shortening the time from submission to quote.

"We have made great strides in recent years to improve and simplify the underwriting experience for our customers, agents and employees," said Greg Toczydlowski, executive vice president and president of Business Insurance at Travelers. "Google Cloud's world-class data science capabilities will significantly enhance our efforts and provide us with an even more granular understanding of the risks we're evaluating at a faster pace."

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto , home and business . A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Travelers logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud