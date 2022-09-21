Wix and Semrush Partner to Provide Users with Valuable Keyword Data to Help Grow Their Online Visibility

Wix users can leverage Semrush's SEO tools and world class keyword database from the Wix Platform to increase their visibility in search results

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence and Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced an integration providing Wix users access to Semrush's SEO keyword data directly through the Wix Platform. This integration provides users with valuable insights that can help them identify the right keywords for their website and improve their ranking in search results.

Powered by Semrush's global database of more than 21 billion keywords, the integration enables users to easily find the most relevant and effective keywords for their website, without leaving the Wix platform. Wix users can access metrics like search intent and keyword difficulty from Semrush's SEO toolkit. They can find the integration as part of Wix's SEO Setup Checklist, a tool that aims to guide Wix users to set up their website for SEO and get their site indexed on Google, with actionable steps and educational resources.

"It's always been our mission to help businesses and search professionals have one unified platform to grow their site's visibility in search engines," said Nati Elimelech, Head of SEO at Wix. "With this integration, we're taking another notable step in democratizing SEO by enabling our users to conduct better research and choose the right keywords and topics to focus on in their content strategy, right from within their dashboard. We are dedicated to making SEO more accessible to everyone and helping our users to make better decisions that will impact their organic growth."

"By leveraging Semrush's keyword databases and metrics, Wix is giving users the necessary tools to find smart opportunities and improve their ranking on Google. As Organic Search traffic is incredibly valuable, the new integration in Wix can help to grow their businesses," said Marcus Tober, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush. "Now is the time for business owners to take website and online marketing management into their own hands, and platforms like Wix and Semrush can help them do it."

The integration is available to all Wix users in English. The usage quota available to users will depend on the Semrush account connected to their website, starting at a daily limit of 10 words for free Semrush accounts.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 91,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

