Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Names New Chief External Affairs Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is thrilled to announce that Dipal Shah has joined PPGNY's Executive Leadership Team as the new Chief External Affairs Officer and Executive Director of PPGNY Action Fund.

With more than 20 years of experience as a civil and human rights advocate, nonprofit leader, and attorney, Dipal joins Planned Parenthood of Greater New York during a critical time in the fight for reproductive freedom. Shah will spearhead advocacy, education, and legislative campaigns that champion reproductive rights and justice, and increase equitable access to vital sexual and reproductive health care and abortion services across New York State. As Chief External Affairs Officer, Dipal will lead the public affairs arm of the organization, including government relations, political affairs, and community organizing. Dipal will also oversee PPGNY's communications & marketing department. As the Executive Director of PPGNY Action Fund, Shah will play an inaugural role in shaping public policy, building electoral power, and galvanizing support for the fundamental human rights of women, communities of color, LGBTQ+ communities, immigrants, and those pushed to the margins of society by discriminatory policies and practices. These are the communities at the heart of PPGNY and PPGNY Action Fund's missions.

"I am honored to join Planned Parenthood of Greater New York during this pivotal moment in our nation's history," said Dipal Shah, PPGNY Chief External Affairs Officer and Executive Director of PPGNY Action Fund. "Reproductive freedom goes far beyond access to health care, it's about each individual being empowered with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their body, their family, and their future. Joining PPGNY grants me a life-changing opportunity to help people across the country reclaim that power, despite unprecedented attacks on their fundamental human rights. Together with PPGNY's accomplished External Affairs team and supportive community partners, we will advance equity and improve health outcomes for people in New York and beyond."

Dipal's hiring comes as PPGNY implements a multiprong strategic investment in expanding clinical services, enhancing the quality-of-care New Yorkers deserve and have come to know, and building on the successes of recent legislative wins that cement New York as an abortion access state. The expansion of PPGNY's Executive Leadership Team reflects the growing demand for comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services and the organization's ability to attract new and highly skilled talent to a workforce of more than 580 employees across 65% of New York State.

Before joining Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Dipal served as the Chief of Staff and External Affairs at the Center of Court Innovation where he oversaw all aspects of government affairs, communications, development, and internal initiatives that supported the Center's strategic direction.

About PPGNY Action Fund:

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund is the advocacy arm of PPGNY. The Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund engages in educational and electoral activity, including issue advocacy, voter education, and grassroots organizing to promote Planned Parenthood's mission. The Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund is a non-partisan, non-profit organization affiliated with Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

