Michael Baker International Selected by North Carolina Department of Transportation to Provide Construction Management and Construction Engineering and Inspection Services For Interstate 95 Widening

Five-year project to widen 16 miles of I-95 in Robeson County, North Carolina

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the firm has been selected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to provide construction management and construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services for the widening of Interstate 95 (I-95) in Robeson County, North Carolina. The five-year project will widen 16 miles of I-95 between Fayetteville and Lumberton, North Carolina, and is intended to reduce congestion, plan for traffic growth, improve safety, enhance regional mobility and make the infrastructure more resilient against future flooding.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"At Michael Baker, our Construction Services team is focused on safely delivering construction projects of the highest quality through innovative and cost-effective solutions," said Chadwick D. Huffines, P.E., Associate Vice President and Office Executive – Greensboro at Michael Baker International. "I-95 is a vital part of North Carolina's transportation system, and our team is proud to partner with NCDOT on the modernization of this important freight and travel corridor."

The I-95 widening project will add two additional travel lanes in each direction, bringing the total number of lanes from four to eight. The project will also include grading, utility relocations, several miles of drainage, roundabouts, several bores and jacks, asphalt and concrete paving, complex traffic phasing, shoring, 10 bridges, 11 box culverts, retaining walls, signing and ITS/signals.

Michael Baker will be responsible for performing contract administration, inspection, erosion control inspection, materials sampling and testing, surveying grade verification, documentation of pay quantities and claims avoidance. The firm opened a field office in Lumberton, North Carolina, in support of this project.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International