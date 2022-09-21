LexisNexis Risk Solutions Selects Life Lessons Scholarship Recipient

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Life Happens Organization Team Up to Help Fill the Life Insurance Gap in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, today announced Taylor Bush as its recipient of the Life Lessons Scholarship. Created in 2005 by Life Happens, the Life Lessons Scholarship Program seeks to provide financial scholarships to college students and college-bound high school seniors who have lost a parent or guardian with little or no life insurance.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The life Insurance gap remains a prevalent issue in the U.S. The 2022 LIMRA Barometer Study reports that the gap between those that say they need life insurance and those that have life insurance has more than doubled since 2011i.

"When we heard Taylor's story of perseverance and grace in managing the tragic loss of her father, all while maintaining her exemplary academic work and helping lift up family members during such a difficult period, we knew that she had to be our first Life Lessons Scholarship recipient," said Debra Gangelhoff, vice president and general manager, life insurance, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Taylor is truly an inspiration and embodies the spirit and drive that Life Happens was created to serve."

A student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., Taylor recently commenced her senior year, where she is gaining her bachelor's degree in social work. Her father, Ernest Bush, was a church building manager and a doting father to his children. Taylor is the youngest of five children; she has three brothers and one sister. Ernest Bush contracted COVID-19 while on a church retreat, and he passed away in August 2020.

"It has been really hard. My dad was always my first call if I ever needed anything," said Taylor. "When he passed, I began doing some research on how we could find some financial help, and I came across this opportunity. I am just so thankful for the weight this is lifting off my family."

As for what lies ahead, Taylor is looking forward to helping others just as she has been helped during her own journey.

"In the third grade, I was diagnosed with a learning disability, so I was introduced early on to social workers who helped me get to where I am now," she said. "I just feel that it's important for me to pay that forward."

