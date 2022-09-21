Bracken Welcomes New Consultants Marilyn Julien and Yolanda Sanchez, PhD

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracken. — Continuing to expand and advance client services, Bracken is pleased to announce that Marilyn Julien, Executive CMC Consultant, and Yolanda Sanchez, PhD, Fractional Chief Scientific Officer Consultant, have come on board in consulting roles.

Bracken (PRNewswire)

Dr. Colin G. Miller, CEO of Bracken, stated, "We're very pleased to have Marilyn and Yolanda join the team and offer their extensive expertise to our clients. Bracken has gained another two top-notch consultants in their respective areas as we continue to broaden the Bracken ecosystem."

Marilyn Julien

With over twenty years in pre- and post-approval regulatory affairs CMC in large and small molecules products, Marilyn Julien comes to Bracken with a strong background in drug lifecycle management, comparability assessments, and FDA/EMA planning and advising meetings. With a BA in chemistry from Rutgers University, Marilyn worked as a research and analytical chemist before moving into regulatory affairs, most recently serving as the Director for Global Regulatory Affairs CMC in biologics early development at BeiGene.

"Bracken is a collaborative group of professionals who treat each client like they are the most important account," Marilyn said. "I've been watching them for several years now, and I'm honored to have joined The Group."

Yolanda Sanchez

Dr. Yolanda Sanchez brings a broad range of experience in early drug discovery to Bracken, including pre-clinical and development processes and strategy. With a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Oviedo in Spain, her background is centered in academia, the pharmaceutical industry, and consulting, with a focus on helping biotech teams advance drug discovery programs. Yolanda is currently a scientific advisor for BioSymetrics and a clinical translation advisor for RAGE Biotech.

"I am delighted to have joined Bracken because of their strong sense of community and shared drive to help our clients advance new medicines and clinical paradigms to serve patients in need," Yolanda said. "I am looking forward to contributing to the group's impact in drug development."

About Bracken

Bracken offers consulting, regulatory, analytics, marketing, and sales enablement solutions for the life sciences and digital health industries. Through highly experienced consultative support, business programs, and data-enabled products, Bracken provides a multidisciplinary approach to exceeding goals for their clients.

