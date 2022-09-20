Rightway Introduces RightwayHub to Centralize Access to Leading Healthcare Solutions like Sword Health, Vida Health, and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , a company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced the launch of its ecosystem partnership program, RightwayHub , which seeks to streamline access to leading healthcare solutions. The program brings together a range of vetted programs that together reflect a comprehensive benefits strategy across priority condition areas including musculoskeletal health, behavioral health, chronic care management, and more.

With RightwayHub, employees will use Rightway's centralized care navigation platform to access all partner solutions, enabling members to navigate their entire care journey from a single point of entry, optimizing employee engagement and improving health outcomes. RightwayHub is the most holistic program in the market, offering a solution for nearly every high-cost condition area with a streamlined implementation process and elevated member experience. The launch of this program demonstrates Rightway's commitment to coordinating better care across the diverse landscape of digital health solutions.

"As more and more employers invest in health and well-being tools to support their employees, our goal is to make it easier for our clients to leverage the best solutions for their teams with the least amount of friction," said Sarah Ulcoq, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Rightway. "RightwayHub helps employers feel more confident in designing their suite of benefit offerings, while providing a streamlined experience for their teams."

Today, RightwayHub includes 10 solutions across two partnership tiers: integrated and trusted.

Tier 1: Integrated Partners

Integrated partners are fully embedded into Rightway's care navigation services. They have an SSO integration with the Rightway app, bi-directional data feeds, centralized reporting, and simplified contracting through a single MSA.

Spring Health , a scientifically-backed mental health care platform, powered by data and designed to provide a highly personalized approach. , a scientifically-backed mental health care platform, powered by data and designed to provide a highly personalized approach.

Sword Health , the world's leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) therapy provider, helping people overcome physical pain from home with a clinical, tech-enabled solution. , the world's leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) therapy provider, helping people overcome physical pain from home with a clinical, tech-enabled solution.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic ('The Clinic') , an expert second opinion program with virtual access to 3,500 Cleveland Clinic specialists. , an expert second opinion program with virtual access to 3,500 Cleveland Clinic specialists.

Vida Health , a leader in virtual cardiometabolic healthcare for preventing and managing the most common physical and mental health conditions in every population. , a leader in virtual cardiometabolic healthcare for preventing and managing the most common physical and mental health conditions in every population.

Tier 2: Trusted Partners

Trusted partners are recommended solutions across a wider range of condition verticals. Rightway provides targeted education and warm hand-offs to these partners as well as joint member marketing and client engagement.

Carrum Health , a value-based and technology-powered Centers of Excellence solution for surgery and cancer care. , a value-based and technology-powered Centers of Excellence solution for surgery and cancer care.

Goodpath , the whole-person solution for chronic conditions, addressing physical, mental, emotional, and social contributors to health. , the whole-person solution for chronic conditions, addressing physical, mental, emotional, and social contributors to health.

Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, as well as pharmacy services for fertility medications. is a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, as well as pharmacy services for fertility medications.

Navvisa , a healthcare company that provides expert, personalized cancer navigation to guide patients and caregivers through the complexities of their cancer journey. , a healthcare company that provides expert, personalized cancer navigation to guide patients and caregivers through the complexities of their cancer journey.

Goldfinch Health , a clinically-validated surgical recovery platform that delivers the best possible experience from pre- to post-operative life in orthopedics, cancer care, women's health, and other surgeries. , a clinically-validated surgical recovery platform that delivers the best possible experience from pre- to post-operative life in orthopedics, cancer care, women's health, and other surgeries.

Quit Genius , an integrated, digital-first clinic for addiction that supports members looking to quit or cut down their tobacco, alcohol, or opioid use. , an integrated, digital-first clinic for addiction that supports members looking to quit or cut down their tobacco, alcohol, or opioid use.

"Rightway's integration with Sword Health will give members a solution to their MSK pain. Sword pairs technology with dedicated clinical specialists for the highest-quality care experience," shared Vijay Yanamadala, Chief Medical Officer, Sword Health. "We're proud to work together on our mission on freeing two billion people from pain."

"The Clinic's Second Opinions program delivers improved outcomes and lower costs via direct access to Cleveland Clinic's 3,500 expert specialists who thoroughly review a member's diagnosis and treatment plan and provide a personalized second opinion," said Kelly Keegan, SVP of Sales, The Clinic. "Thanks to our partnership with Rightway, members can take advantage of a second opinion at the right time in their care journey."

"Goodpath is integrative, whole-person care for the chronic conditions that impact the majority of us," said Bill Gianoukos, co-founder and CEO, Goodpath. "With our model, we provide a simple and complete approach to feeling better and drive down costs in our expensive and often confusing healthcare system. This partnership with Rightway will extend that care to more employees and give employers another resource for taking care of their teams."

"We're proud to be chosen as a trusted partner in the RightwayHub ecosystem," said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO, Quit Genius. "Our digital addiction clinic is available to help employers and health plans tackle the high cost of addiction while overcoming the stigma, expense, and lack of access to traditional treatment programs."

For more information on RightwayHub, please click here or email rightwayhub@rightwayhealthcare.com.

ABOUT RIGHTWAY

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and PBM platforms guide over one million members to the highest-quality care and optimal medication by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into the member care journey through a modern, mobile app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Its transparent PBM is the first to deliver fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized clinical management, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by 18%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

