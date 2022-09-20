Integral announces $8.5M raise for Real-Time Web3 Accounting Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Integral, a real-time finance platform for web3 enterprises, has closed an $8.5M round of funding led by Electric Capital with notable investors including former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Color Genomics co-founder Elad Gil, Hustle Fund, Mantis, Maple VC, Anchorage founder Diogo Monica, Dapper Labs founder Roham Gharegozlou, and more.

Integral Treasury announces raise from Electric Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Elad Gil and more. (CNW Group/Integral Treasury) (PRNewswire)

Integral delivers enriched financial data in a real-time and collaborative interface. Integral helps web3 teams minimize their risk while deploying their treasury intentionally and in real-time. In the last 5 months alone, the platform has helped companies process $5B in crypto accounting transactions, while working with some of the largest web3 companies.

"Real-time finance is essential for web3 companies. In web2, insights come 7-30 days after the month-end. In web3, 30 days could be the difference between owning $10M and $5M worth of crypto assets," said Gui Laliberte, founder of Integral.

Integral is driven by the belief that real-time finance is an edge for web3 and web2 organizations. Real-time Profit & Loss Statements allow faster, better decisions. Real-time balance sheets allow better use of treasury. Real-time cash flow reporting assures transparency from boardrooms to DAO communities.

"Real-time finance is essential for any serious project in web3 and for any web2 company that is starting to explore Web3. All companies and protocols will need fast, scalable financial tools to stay ahead of the competition." — Avichal Garg, Co-founder, and Partner at Electric Capital.

Laliberte previously founded and sold Sequoia-backed homeownership platform Setter and was most recently an entrepreneur-in-residence at Electric Capital. Integral has four former founders along with a world-class team coming from world-class security and data backgrounds at Palantir, Paypal, Amazon, Meta, and VMWare.

Integral is currently offering early access passes to web3 companies, DAOs, and web2 companies with crypto ambitions and crypto treasuries over $10M.

