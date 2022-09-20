Gaea wins Oracle On Fire Award

The Oracle Construction and Engineering On Fire award recognizes Gaea for its success in customer service, financial performance, technical competency, field relationships, and customer go-lives.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaea Global Technologies, Inc., a leader in supply chain and project management solutions and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) received the On Fire award from Oracle Construction Engineering for its exemplary delivery in the project management and engineering space.

Every year, Oracle recognizes its partners for their significant and strategic contributions to global business. This year the On Fire award, which recognizes excellence in customer service, financial performance, technical competency, field relationship, and customer go-lives, went to Gaea Global Technologies, Inc.

"It is an honor to receive this award which recognizes Gaea's efforts in providing ideal project management solutions," said Sury Balasubramanian, Gaea CEO. "Our goal at Gaea has always been to establish a foundation for sustainable growth and unlock value for our customers. This award is a testimonial to our deep understanding of Oracle software, and the successful implementations and strong relationships we have with our customers."

Gaea was nominated by the Oracle Construction and Engineering Alliances and Channels Managers globally for its exemplary success in the past year.

"Oracle and Gaea's fifteen-year relationship remains strong as we continue delivering transformative solutions to our customers," said Mark Himnekamp, global director, alliances and channels, at Oracle. "Gaea brings sound technical expertise and customer service to Oracle clients and the On Fire award is a recognition of these efforts".

Gaea, known for digitally transforming project management and supply chain organizations, has a long history of winning Oracle awards. This year Gaea also received the Oracle Construction and Engineering Latin America Partner Award for customer success.

About Gaea

Gaea Global Technologies, Inc. (Gaea) is an award-winning Oracle Partner and Oracle development partner, specializing in supply chain management and project portfolio management solutions. Our business-process and information-technology experts provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that improve operations at some of the largest, most complex firms in the world. Gaea's high-value services and omni-channel capabilities deliver managed risks, actionable insights, agility, scalability, and profitability. Gaea's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Gaea has offices in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India to support its global clientele. Learn more about Gaea at gaeaglobal.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

