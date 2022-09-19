FILM SCREENING OF "WHO CARES: A NURSE'S FIGHT FOR EQUITY" FEATURES FARGO NURSE WHITNEY FEAR

Hundreds of local nurses and nursing students gather on 'red carpet' at Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking documentary, Who Cares: A Nurse's Fight for Equity, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and filmed in Fargo one year ago, is being screened at the Fargo Theatre on Monday, September 19, 2022, with area nurses, health leaders, and nursing students in attendance.

The documentary centers on psychiatric nurse practitioner Whitney Fear, who practices at Family Healthcare, a federally qualified health center in Fargo. As a Lakota nurse who grew up on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation, for the past decade she has drawn from her personal background to elevate awareness about the unique needs and experiences of patients in her community.

Fear says people's experiences, where they live, and trauma all shape their health and the care they receive. For some individuals, their ZIP code can dictate their level of care. "In my role as a nurse, I believe everyone deserves the same level of care no matter where they're from, what they've been through in life, or who they are," Fear says.

Supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)—the country's largest philanthropy focused solely on health—the documentary highlights how important it is for nurses to consider a patient's social, cultural, and spiritual backgrounds in their care. Directed by Jordan Fein and produced by Alkemy X, the film captures the difference Fear makes with personalized, empathetic, and holistic care. It's the latest offering from SHIFT Nursing, an online community where nurses 'get real' about the challenges they face.

"Nurses are essential members of every community across our nation," said Beth Toner, RN, MSN, MJ, senior communications officer at the RWJF. "They are in a unique position to provide truly human-centered care—care that offers everyone, regardless of who they are, where they live, or how much money they have, compassion and dignity. In this documentary, Whitney Fear shows us how it's done."

A panel discussion after the film will feature Fear and other local nurse leaders, including Misty Wilkie, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, clinical associate professor at Bemidji State University, and founder of the Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program, which means 'we take care of them.' The program aims to recruit and support nurses from American Indian/Alaska Native/Indigenous backgrounds. Topics will include health equity, reshaping the nursing profession, and inspiring the next generation of nurses.

