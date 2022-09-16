Mycronic appoints Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee for Mycronic's 2023 Annual General Meeting has been appointed in accordance with the instructions for the Nomination Committee as decided by the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee comprises:

Henrik Blomquist, Bure Equity
Patrik Jönsson, SEB Funds
Thomas Ehlin, The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman

The Nomination Committee represents 47.1 percent of votes and shares as of 31 August, 2022. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must be received well in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Contact Nomination Committee:

Mycronic AB
Nomination Committee
Ann Borgström
Box 3141
183 03 Täby
Sweden

For additional information, please contact:
Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman
via Ann Borgström
Tel: +46 8 638 52 68
E-mail: ann.borgstrom@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 16, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

