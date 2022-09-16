InventHelp Inventor Develops Artistic Electrical Nightlight Device (CCT-4615)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive ambient lighting piece that could provide users with a relaxing, illuminated experience," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the MOOD LIGHT. My design can also be customized for personal expression."

The invention provides an artistic design for an electrical nightlight device. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional lamps and nightlights. As a result, it provides added style and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4615, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

