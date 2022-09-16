First Phase of New Treatment Center at Cass Regional Now Open

First Phase of New Treatment Center at Cass Regional Now Open

HARRISONVILLE, Mo., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of the first phase of the new Mills Cancer and Rheumatology Center at Cass Regional Medical Center is now complete.

Infusion therapy capacity has expanded from five to seven bays. The new bays are more spacious and each has windows featuring views of the hospital's Healing Garden.

"The new infusion center is beautiful and very nicely done," said oncologist/hematologist Jaswinder Singh, MD, who leads the cancer care team at Cass Regional. "It offers compassionate treatment close to home, with care that is comparable to any academic medical center."

"It is a beautiful addition to an already top-notch facility," agreed rheumatologist Kevin Latinis, MD, PhD. "The design with large windows overlooking the gardens makes the experience of getting infusions for rheumatic disorders and cancer therapy a bit more cheerful."

Construction of the Mills Cancer and Rheumatology Center began in March of this year and was made possible in part by a donation from Harrisonville businessman Bill Mills. The next phase of construction will involve renovating the former infusion space, which will become the new waiting area.

"The Cass County community has a lot to be proud of with this facility and we are looking forward to the next stages of enhancement of the rheumatology and oncology clinics," Latinis added.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in mid-2023.

As a critical access hospital, Cass Regional Medical Center maintains a 21-bed medical/surgical unit, a four-bed intensive care unit, and a 10-bed behavioral health unit. Services provided by Cass Regional Medical Center include emergency care; general and specialty surgery; and rehabilitation services which include nationally-recognized cardiac rehabilitation and diabetes education programs. The hospital offers advanced diagnostic capabilities such as MRI, CT and PET-CT scanning, digital and 3-D mammography, nuclear medicine and a nationally-accredited sleep study lab.

Specialists in nearly 20 different areas treat patients on the Cass Regional campus in either the medical center or the adjoining Rock Haven Medical Mall, which is home to Cass Regional's Rock Haven Specialty Clinic, Cass Regional Orthopedics, and Harrisonville Medical Clinic (family medicine, general surgery, and ear, nose and throat). The Wound Center at Rock Haven Specialty Clinic provides comprehensive treatment for chronic, slow-to-heal and serious wounds. Cass Regional also operates five additional family medicine clinics in the communities of Archie, Garden City, Kingsville, Peculiar and Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit www.cassregional.org.

