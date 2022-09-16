Beacon Global Strategies Expands by Adding Four National Security Professionals to its Growing Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, announced four new members to its growing team. Mr. Glenn Gerstell, Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.), Mr. Paul Kilbride and Mr. Louis Lauter will bring further depth and breadth to Beacon's market leading practices helping companies navigate national security decisionmaking and emerging trends for disruptive technologies.

"BGS continuously strives to provide the highest quality services to its clients, and that requires working alongside the people with the deepest experience in the areas most relevant to our diverse client base," said Andrew Shapiro, a Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS. "We are excited to welcome these accomplished individuals, who epitomize this effort. Their strategic insights and unique perspectives are already making real differences for our clients, and we feel fortunate to add them to our ever-growing team of elite leaders."

Glenn S. Gerstell joins BGS as Senior Advisor. Prior to joining BGS, Mr. Gerstell served as the general counsel of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Security Service (CSS) from 2015 to 2020. He has written and spoken widely on issues at the intersections of technology and national security. Prior to joining the NSA, Mr. Gerstell practiced law for almost 40 years at the international law firm of Milbank, LLP, where he focused on the global telecommunications industry, and served as the managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C., Singapore, and Hong Kong offices. Mr. Gerstell served on the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council, which reports to the president and the secretary of homeland security on security threats to the nation's infrastructure, as well as on the District of Columbia Homeland Security Commission. Earlier in his career, he was an adjunct law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and New York Law School. A graduate of New York University and Columbia University School of Law, Mr. Gerstell is a Senior Advisor (Non-Resident) with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) International Security Program, serves on the Future of Encryption Committee for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and is an elected member of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a recipient of the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, and the NSA Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.

Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen joins BGS as Senior Advisor and will be supporting the National Security Technology Practice. General Groen (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.) served over 36 years in the U.S. military, culminating his career as the Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), where he led the transformation of U.S. Joint warfighting and departmental processes through the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to his role at JAIC, he served in the Intelligence Community through multiple assignments. He served in the National Security Agency overseeing Computer Network Operations, and as the Director of Joint Staff Intelligence (JSJ2), working closely with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Secretary of Defense, the Defense Intelligence Agency and senior leaders across the Department. He is an experienced Marine commander and multi-tour combat veteran. General Groen is a graduate of Calvin College, and has earned Masters Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Paul Kilbride joins BGS as Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Kilbride served as a Professional Staff Member on the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations – Subcommittee on Defense (HAC-D). In this role, he was responsible for overseeing a portfolio that included the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Geospatial-intelligence Agency (NGA), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and the Military Intelligence Program (MIP). Prior to joining HAC-D, Mr. Kilbride served as a senior program examiner with the Intelligence Programs Branch in the National Security Division of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB). From 2012-2018, he oversaw all aspects of the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) budget and, before that, had oversight responsibility for DIA and the MIP. Mr. Kilbride began his career in public service with OMB in 2008 in the Homeland Security Branch, where he oversaw the Federal Emergency Management Agency – to include disaster response, preparedness, and continuity of government activities. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and earned his Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago's Harris School.

Louis Lauter joins BGS as Vice President. Mr. Lauter joins BGS after serving as the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, where he advised the Secretary of Defense on all legislative matters, supported the confirmation of political appointees and managed congressional engagement across the Department of Defense. Previously Mr. Lauter served in the Obama Administration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs from 2015-2017 as the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs and the team chief for Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics. Prior to joining the Department of Defense, he served as the vice president for congressional and government affairs at CSIS where he led the think tank's outreach to Congress. Before joining CSIS, Mr. Lauter worked for Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and then for Representative Rick Larsen (D-WA) where he led the Congressman's work on the House Armed Services Committee and the U.S.-China Working group. Mr. Lauter is a Senior Associate (non-resident) at CSIS. He holds a Master's degree in international public policy from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington. Mr. Lauter has been awarded both the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a leading strategic advisory firm, with over 70 staff and expert advisors, that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

