Pick the Perfect Pumpkin Every Time with Chocolove's Realistic Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Bites for Fall

Pick the Perfect Pumpkin Every Time with Chocolove's Realistic Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Bites for Fall

Individually wrapped bites in both peanut butter and pumpkin spice flavors are perfect for parties, trick-or-treating and snacking

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, is announcing the return of its limited-edition Pumpkin-Shaped Bites. Available in two flavors – peanut butter in dark chocolate and pumpkin spice in milk chocolate – Chocolove's Pumpkin Bites are individually wrapped in resealable pouches and made with premium Belgian chocolate.

Chocolove (PRNewsfoto/Chocolove) (PRNewswire)

Here are the ingredient details on Chocolove's Pumpkin Bites:

Pumpkin Bites – Pumpkin Spice : Made with 33% milk chocolate and filled with white chocolate, baked pumpkin pie filling, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Pumpkin Bites – Peanut Butter: Made with 55% dark chocolate and filled with creamy peanut butter.

Chocolove's Pumpkin Bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, which certifies people and the planet, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified.

Both flavors are available at Chocolove.com and the following retailers: Albertsons, Natural Grocers, Jewel-Osco, Raley's, and New Seasons Markets. The Peanut Butter Pumpkin Bites are also available at Whole Foods starting on September 15.

Visit Chocolove.com to learn more.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR

lpinkerton@linhartpr.com / 918-527-3221

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chocolove