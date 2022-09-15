Maxwell Healthcare Associates Unveils Updated Brand

MHA launches a new website, updates brand, and a newly renovated office

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute operational, financial, technological, and regulatory consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.maxwellhca.com. MHA's strong digital presence is further bolstered with a new website and updated brand colors with wide recognition across the post-acute industry.

The site features a robust resources section with useful information, alongside material on ways agencies can benefit from MHA's expertise within the industry. The website will improve external outreach efforts and increase productive communication with visitors. The new layout allows clear distinction between resources – including a full outline of news/events, as well as various tiers of assistance between different service lines. In addition, the website acts as a central hub for customer satisfaction, blogs, informational videos, and industry relevant information for educational purposes. It will serve as a comprehensive way for customers and employees alike to communicate with MHA as a force within the industry.

"As MHA increases its headway in the industry, it's only fitting to expand our online presence," said Jennifer Maxwell, CEO and Co-Founder of MHA. "Our new website isn't just a hub for our services and resources, it's a new look to outline the growth we've experienced as we continue to act as an industry-leading force."

MHA's growth is further reflected in their newly renovated offices. The need to expand office space with additional rooms and meeting areas allows the team to work in a fresh, exciting place as new employees join the team. An open house is scheduled for September 15th from 2:00 – 6:00 PM to celebrate the launch of the new website and new offices.

"We are thrilled about the new space and can't wait for everyone to see it, said Cory Olson, President and COO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates. "We love the office, but it's our people that truly make it inviting and worth coming to work each day."

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com.

