Major Exhibition to Trace 30-Year History "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum" Underway!

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 30th anniversary of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon," a seminal girl manga series that created a social phenomenon in Japan in the 1990s and is still hugely popular around the world, a major exhibition, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum" is being held at Roppongi Museum, which is situated next to Azabu-Juban, the location of the story, from July 1 to December 30, 2022.

The exhibition showcases rare original color drawings including new illustrations drawn by the original creator, Naoko Takeuchi at the largest scale ever. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum is an all-new exhibition featuring a collection display of the largest-ever treasured materials over 600 pieces, as well as an immersive experience theater and a hologram artwork display, where visitors can experience the world of the story.

【Highlights】

Original drawing display (Sailor Crystal Gallery)

Exhibited works are selected out of beautiful color drawings from the start of the series in Nakayosi to this day.

Immersive experience theater (Sailor Prism Theater)

Images and laser special effects on a 4.5×8 meter large screen bring the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon to the entire space of the theater.

Hologram artwork display (Sailor Guardians History)

Famous scenes and lines of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Part 1 to Part 5 are displayed in a new hologram display method all over the wall.

Collection display (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection: Anime series, goods, stages)

This is a museum of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon that features the largest-ever treasured materials over 600 pieces.

【Museum original goods】

More than 150 types of varied original goods are available.

【Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum Café】 Menu (part)

This is an original menu featuring the Sailor Guardians and motifs of items and lines from the story, which is unique to this exhibition.

【Ticket information】

Advance tickets are now on sale at eplus. Same-day tickets are available at eplus and the ticket office of the venue.

For more information, please visit Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum official website or eplus ticket page.

Official website: www.sailormoon-museum.com

eplus ticket page: https://ib.eplus.jp/sailormoon

【Venue information】

Date: Friday, July 1, 2022 – Friday, December 30, 2022

Closed on: Monday, September 5 ~ Friday, September 9 / Monday, November 7 ~ Friday, November 11

Hours: 10:00-18:00 (Last entry 17:00)

Saturday, Sunday, and holiday: 10:00-20:00 (Last entry 19:00)

Venue: Roppongi Museum (5-6-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Organizer: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum Production Committee (Sony Creative Products, Nakayama Management)

Planning cooperation: Kodansha, Toei Animation

Exhibition cooperation: KAST, Shoei, YAMACHANG (REALROCKDESIGN)

Sponsor: Azabujuban Shotengai Promotion Association, TOKYO MX

Admission fee: Advance ticket: General ¥2,000, Junior high school / high school student ¥1,200

Elementary school student ¥600

Same-day ticket: General ¥2,200, Junior high school, high school student ¥1,400

Elementary school student ¥800

*All prices include tax.

*Admission is timed. Advance ticket is available at eplus. Same day ticket is available at eplus and the ticket office of the venue when capacity allows.

Official website: www.sailormoon-museum.com

Official Twitter: www.twitter.com/sailormoon_ex

Official Instagram: www.instagram.com/sailormoon_museum/

■About "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon"

Naoko Takeuchi's original girls' manga began its serialization in the monthly magazine "Nakayosi" (published by Kodansha) in 1991. The original work has been translated into 17 languages, and the animated series has been developed in more than 40 countries, creating a social phenomenon in Japan and abroad.

It kicked off a new project in 2012, providing a wide range of offerings such as reprints, pocket books, new anime series, musicals, merchandise, a fan club and an official store to this day as a 30th anniversary project. Also, it runs Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum in 2022 and will release a movie, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos" in 2023 as the series' final episode, bringing more excitement.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon 30th anniversary project official website:

http://sailormoon-official.com/

Notes on the use of images:

- Please include exhibition name, exhibition date, venue name and copyright.

- Trimming and text overlaying are not allowed for all image materials.

Copyright: © Naoko Takeuchi

