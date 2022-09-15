International Supply Chain Authority Releases Leadership Book

Jim Tompkins and Michael Hughes released Insightful Leadership on August 29, 2022.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Tompkins, founder and chairman of Tompkins Ventures LLC and co-founder of Tompkins Leadership LLC, and co-writer Michael Hughes released a new book that provides a systematic way for leaders to navigate perpetual disruption and position their enterprises to achieve true competitive advantage.

Insightful Leadership: Surfing the Waves to Organizational Excellence (BrightRay Publishing) can be purchased in soft cover or eBook on Amazon.

"Leaders no longer can tame Disruption. Instead, Insightful Leadership requires you to welcome repeated waves of Disruption to get ahead of the competition. The greatest opportunity for innovation comes now when history is accelerated."

Jim Tompkins is an internationally known thought leader on end-to-end supply chains, as well as the founder and chairman of Tompkins Ventures LLC, a partnership/consulting firm that helps executive teams turn their five biggest problems—capital, facilities, logistics, supply chain and leadership—into a competitive advantage. Tompkins is also the co-founder and chairman of Tompkins Leadership LLC, a global executive search and leadership development firm that deploys Insightful Leadership to help good bosses and good companies become great.. The Purdue University industrial engineering Ph.D. has started 15 businesses that have generated over $2 billion in worldwide revenue during his 50-year career; has written or contributed to 31 books (four on leadership); has made over 2,000 conference and keynote presentations; and has been CEO of 10 businesses. Co-writer and former journalist Michael Hughes serves as vice president of Communications and Publications for Tompkins Ventures LLC. He previously was managing editor at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE).

In Insightful Leadership: Surfing the Waves to Organizational Excellence, Tompkins describes how COVID-19, digital innovation and geopolitical and financial crises have accelerated history into a world where Disruption is the new normal. Tompkins' solution lies in continual business adaptation and innovation, meaning Insightful Leaders must continually reinvent their organizations to achieve true growth and progress. Leaders must position their enterprises to catch the waves, navigate them when they break, use insight into how the waves will advance and harness their power to ride into the future. Insightful Leadership provides entrepreneurs and leaders with optionality – actionable insights to build resiliency and transform Disruption into opportunities for innovation.

"Jim Tompkins is a thought leader who has often been able to see the future. My conversations with Jim have always been about what is next, and next. I have experienced this with Jim on topics of supply chains, robotics, technology, eCommerce, Unichannel, and more. Now, Jim has unleashed his power of seeing the future on the topic of leadership. His book on Insightful Leadership is both profound and practical, making it a user's guide to turning chaos into competitive advantage. Thanks Jim, a book I will read several times."

Shekar Natarajan, EVP, CSCO/CEO (Airterra), American Eagle Outfitters Inc., San Francisco

For more information, visit http://jimtompkins.com/.

