Amadeus to Make Buy Now Pay Later Option Available to Meet Traveler Demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands is partnering with Amadeus for U.S. and Canadian customers.

According to research with travelers, 68% would spend more on travel if BNPL options were available.

According to research with travelers, 68% would spend more on travel if BNPL options were available. Travel remains a big-ticket item for consumers and especially so when planning a family or long-haul trip. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options have emerged over recent years as a way to spread the cost of a purchase across several monthly payments, delivering additional flexibility for travelers. That's why Amadeus is partnering with travel specialist, Uplift, to bring BNPL services to its popular Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), as part of a multi-provider BNPL ecosystem dedicated to travel.

XPP is used by hundreds of airlines and travel companies to power every aspect of their payments, from fraud prevention to payment acceptance. Now, airlines, travel agencies and hotels can easily add BNPL options to their sales channels via a single connection to Amadeus – making 'Uplift' BNPL options more easily available to travelers across the industry. Travelers can choose to pay for travel in a series of installments over six, nine or twelve months.

Already common to the retail sector, BNPL is particularly well suited to the travel industry due to the common requirement for upfront payments at the time of booking. Amadeus research with more than 5,000 travelers suggests 68% would spend more on travel if BNPL options were available, with 49% confirming they would be more likely to buy airline ancillary services.

Beatrice Bouju, Head of Partnerships, Payments, Amadeus said: "The growth of BNPL across all sectors has been remarkable and the message from travelers is clear – they want the choice to pay for the trip in installments. Such payment options will help travel's recovery by facilitating pent-up demand for higher value holidays as travel restrictions are lifted."

She continued: "Our vision for the Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform is a one-stop-shop for travel companies to access the latest in fintech innovation, so adding BNPL services from two travel specialists to the mix was an easy choice."

Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer, Uplift added: "Travelers increasingly prefer the option to pay for a trip in installments, over two thirds of Uplift users chose BNPL because it reduces financial stress to pay over time versus all at once. BNPL has become a standard payment method across travel. Now, travel providers that rely on the Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform can add Uplift's flexible payments quickly and simply, immediately benefiting from stronger customer loyalty and increased bookings."

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways. We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us. Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys. Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company is also part of the EuroStoxx50 and has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years. To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com .

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

