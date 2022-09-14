Storyhorse releases The 2022 Rundown; second annual report on the top pressures facing brands today

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhorse, an award-winning branding house, released today their second annual Rundown report highlighting their take on the top pressures facing brands today, as well as how brands such as McDonald's, Impossible Foods, Ally Financial, lululemon, and Abercrombie & Fitch are responding to these challenges.

2022's top pressures include:

Activating leaders as brand influencers

Combatting employee burnout

Keeping up with platform overload

Practicing what you preach

Shedding the past to move forward

Doubling down on community

"Many factors have contributed to a truly unique and interesting landscape in the branding world and the way companies are showing up for their audiences," said Liza Nikitas, Managing Director of Storyhorse. "This year's Rundown provides a comprehensive look at what's happening today and where we think things are headed in the future."

About Storyhorse

Storyhorse (www.storyhorsebranding.com) is a branding house of spirited storytellers with serious power, known for leveraging strategic know-how and creative muscle to build brands that not only make an impact, they last. Partnering with innovators, dreamers and creative thinkers, Storyhorse delivers purposeful brands with character and power. Storyhorse's services span inception to implementation, including research and strategy, naming, messaging and visual identities, style guides, and rollout tactics. Located in the heart of Chicago, Storyhorse is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

