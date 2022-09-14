Spot Pet Insurance Drives NYC Business Forward in Partnership with Lyft Media

Digital-first insuretech, Spot Pet Insurance, teams up with Lyft's media and advertising arm, Lyft Media, to launch hyper-targeted, data-driven cartop ads around New York City dog parks.

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, in partnership with Lyft Media, is on the road to expanding its business to New York pet lovers. Pet parents will see Spot on Lyft's digital cartop advertising units when the vehicles are in proximity to dog parks. The partnership will help Spot deliver on its promise to create informed communities of healthy pets and happy pet parents.

"Almost 50% of New York households are pet parents, and the city is widely known as one of the most pet friendly. A natural next step for people who love their pets like family is easy, uncomplicated pet insurance options that can help reimburse them for potentially high costs of eligible vet care for their dog or cat's unexpected accidents and illnesses," said Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot.

Spot, an insuretech with a digital-first mindset provides extensive pet insurance plan options for cats and dogs and recognizes the many challenges of pet parenting, aiming to help reduce difficult decision-making when it comes to providing pet care and the love for their furry family members. Partnering with Lyft Media will help Spot deliver on its promise to educate communities about pet insurance so that people can have help giving their pets healthier lives for longer.

"We are excited to collaborate with Spot Pet Insurance on a campaign specifically designed to launch Spot's pet-friendly video content on the Lyft digital rooftop network. Spot's geo-targeted videos will automatically serve on vehicles as they drive around New York City dog parks," said Faizan Bhatty, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at Lyft Media.

New Yorkers can look forward to help finding a holistic approach to pet health, with accident and illness pet insurance plan options providing coverage for behavioral issues, alternative therapies for covered conditions, and Preventative Care coverage add-on options for an extra cost.

Technology and innovation are at the forefront of Spot's approach to pet wellness. The business conveniently enables pet owners to create custom plans and easily manage their entire account on https://spotpetins.com/ or through its easy-to-use app. Claims submissions are processed fast in a secure, dedicated web platform and mobile app. Assisted by automation processes, the claims team works to speed up reimbursements whenever possible. The user-friendly site is also able to quickly generate a free quote in under 30 seconds, and additional pets receive a 10% multi-pet discount with plans in the U.S.

About Spot Pet Services, LLC

Spot Pet Services, LLC is an insurance producer founded in West Palm Beach, Fl, that offers products nationwide. Spot offers plan options that include Accident-Only and Accident & Illness pet insurance. Spot provides insurance plan options, communications, and employees that help support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together. Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule. Accident and illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout. Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246386).

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network includes the largest shared mobility network in the United States and brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. Lyft is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

Company: Spot Pet Insurance

Media Contact Email: press@spotpet.com

Phone: (561) 905-1595

Address: 303 Banyan Blvd., Ste. 303, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Website: https://spotpetins.com/

