JD PLUS now includes Shop Now benefits

New benefits of Shop Now are added to JD.com's paid membership program JD PLUS.

JD PLUS members can now receive coupons to use with payments for orders on Shop Now, and for utility bills as well.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Now, a jointly-built business dedicated for JD.com's on-demand consumer retail section with Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is now included in JD PLUS, JD.com's paid membership program. Various Shop Now-associated benefits are accessible to JD PLUS members.

JD PLUS members enjoy various privileges on Shop Now, including shopping coupons that can be used on the platform, and also those for paying utility bills via JD.com. The coupons are distributed at the JD PLUS members' disposal on the first of every month. In addition, benefits such as exclusive festival discounts, and phone top-up coupons are to be offered to JD PLUS members on an ad-hoc basis from time to time.

JD PLUS has become China's largest paid membership program in the industry with over 30 million members as of July 2022. In collaboration with over 1,200 renowned brands, JD PLUS has forged an omni-scenario ecosystem for members to enjoy premium benefits, online and offline.

Data shows that JD PLUS members demonstrate a strong trait of 'triple-highness', namely high-spending, highly active, and higher loyalty. And 80% of JD PLUS members are family-oriented consumers, who are characterized by a higher demand in the categories of fresh & raw, and FMCG products. In the past year, the proportion of JD PLUS members who have experienced the convenience of Shop Now service has continued to increase significantly, and the on-demand retail has been welcomed and recognized by more JD PLUS members.

