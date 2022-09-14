Eco Wave Power to Report First Half 2022 Results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") announced that it will report its financial results for the first six months of 2022 after the Nasdaq market close on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Conference Call And Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the following morning Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Inna Braverman, CEO, will host the call.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 888-506-0062 (toll-free) or 973-528-0011. If requested, please provide participant access code: 234153

The event will be webcast live, available at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2922/46561

A replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until Wednesday, October 12, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing 877-481-4010 from the U.S. or 919-882-2331 for international callers and using the Replay ID 46561. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations section of its website.

Individual Meeting Information

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts on September 29th, 2022. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact wave@fnkir.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional investor/media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

Media Inquiries:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

