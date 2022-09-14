Biolojic Design Appoints Ronald Herbst, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolojic Design, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in antibody design, today announced the appointment of Ronald Herbst, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, effective October 3, 2022. A 28-year industry veteran with a proven track record of scientific leadership in Big Pharma and small publicly traded biotechnology companies, Dr. Herbst joins Biolojic Design as the company is expanding its U.S. operations and advancing more computationally designed, smart antibodies into the clinic.

Ronald Herbst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (PRNewswire)

"Having an accomplished scientist and drug developer of Dr. Herbst's caliber at the helm of our U.S. hub demonstrates our commitment to delivering smart therapeutics to patients," said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biolojic Design. "Ron brings an unmatched blend of executive experience, intimate understanding of cancer and immunology, and a proven track record in drug development. He will play an important role in expanding our U.S. operations and realizing our vision of bringing our AI-designed, smart antibodies into the clinic.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the team at Biolojic Design and contribute to the inspiring work that Yanay and his team have been pursuing over the past ten years," said Dr. Herbst. "The ability to computationally redesign human antibodies and give them new, never before seen capabilities can revolutionize the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The ingenuity at the core of Biolojic Design brings together the best of the biotech and tech industries. I look forward to working with Yanay and the team at Biolojic Design to shepherd a whole new generation of smart therapeutics."

During his 28-year career in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Herbst has applied his expertise to multiple companies and development opportunities, spanning from early-stage to globally established companies. As CSO at Pyxis Oncology, Dr. Herbst was responsible for building out the company's research team and guiding its transition into a clinical-stage company. During his tenure at Pyxis, the company also completed an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $168 million. Previously, he served as Vice President of Research and Development and Head of Oncology Research at MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, and under his leadership, the oncology group brought 10 novel targets to the clinic. Dr. Herbst's earlier work at MedImmune focused on the respiratory, inflammation, and autoimmunity areas, where he helped to advance four novel molecules into the clinic. Before joining MedImmune, Dr. Herbst served as Senior Principal Investigator in oncology at DNAX, a Schering-Plough biotechnology subsidiary. After earning his Ph.D. at the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich, Dr. Herbst conducted his postdoctoral research in the Department of Biology at Stanford University. Dr. Herbst has (co)-authored more than 100 publications and is co-inventor on 17 pending or granted patents.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design is committed to curing patients by designing and developing a pipeline of revolutionary therapeutics. Powered by AI, Biolojic's technology designs single and multi-specific antibodies precisely targeting predefined epitopes to execute novel biological programs. Focusing on cancer and autoimmune diseases, Biolojic develops a pipeline of antibodies that are designed to unlock the full potential of well-studied pathways. To learn more, please visit www.biolojic.com.

Media Inquiries:

Johanna Bennett, Porter Novelli, +1-973-600-7925

Tzahi Hoffman, Gitam Porter Novelli, +972-052-6633399

Biolojic Design logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biolojic Design